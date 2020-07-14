All apartments in Lynnwood
The Seasons
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

The Seasons

3711 164th St SW · (425) 287-5428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3711 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA 98087

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit M149 · Avail. now

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit P161 · Avail. now

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit P263 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit M248 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit S174 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 906 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Seasons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
carport
courtyard
dog park
24hr maintenance
pet friendly
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Welcome to our stunning pet-friendly apartments in Lynnwood, WA, The Seasons Apartment Homes! From the moment you move in, you'll gain unbeatable access to updated kitchen appliances, countertops, and light fixtures throughout your home. As a resident, you'll be able to enjoy the tranquility that comes from private patios and decks with beautiful greenbelt views. Because you care about tailored features, you'll be able to choose from cozy wood-burning fireplaces, in-home washers, and dryers, dishwashers, and garbage disposals as well as frost-free refrigerators at our one and two bedroom apartments in Lynnwood, WA. Come home to our elegant clubhouse, featuring a full kitchen, sunken seating room with big screen TV and free wifi, seasonally heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, half-size indoor basketball court, and accessible indoor spa. Come home to t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200-Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $20/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Assigned carports, Detached garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $35-$70/monthly

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Seasons have any available units?
The Seasons has 10 units available starting at $1,615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Seasons have?
Some of The Seasons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Seasons currently offering any rent specials?
The Seasons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Seasons pet-friendly?
Yes, The Seasons is pet friendly.
Does The Seasons offer parking?
Yes, The Seasons offers parking.
Does The Seasons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Seasons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Seasons have a pool?
Yes, The Seasons has a pool.
Does The Seasons have accessible units?
No, The Seasons does not have accessible units.
Does The Seasons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Seasons has units with dishwashers.
Does The Seasons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Seasons has units with air conditioning.
