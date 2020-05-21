All apartments in Lynnwood
Lynnwood, WA
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
Glennbrook Apartment Homes

3717 148th St SW · (425) 243-0319
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA 98087
Shelby

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F104 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit H101 · Avail. now

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit B104 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit F207 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glennbrook Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
dog park
bike storage
parking
bbq/grill
online portal
smoke-free community
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA. Tucked away close to pristine lakes, mountains, and nearby cities, Glennbrook Apartments offer the ideal small community lifestyle. From hiking and fishing at nearby Lake Serene to exploring area neighborhoods and nearby cities, there's plenty to do in this WA community. Whether you're looking for various amenities, the right floor plan, or a great location, you can find it here.

Glennbrook offers the choice of one or two-bedroom apartments. Whether you need a one bedroom home or one of our spacious apartments, you’ll find the floor plans you desire. Our apartments also include a balcony or patio and extra storage. In addition, each apartment for rent comes with amenities like an in-unit washer and dryer and full-size appliances. You can also curl up in front of your fireplace, or stay cool with an added ceiling fan.

For easy on-site parking at Glennbrook in Lynnwood, park right outside the apartments under the shelter of our carports. Our location also offers a resident patio to meet up with neighbors. We're a pet-friendly property, so you can rent an apartment for the whole family. Our pet policy welcomes many cats and dogs to our apartments and our community.

Lynnwood has easy access to freeways making it simple for commuters to hop on I-405 or I-5. Whether you commute to Everett, Seattle, Kirkland, or any one of the other nearby cities in the area, you’re sure to enjoy the convenience of Lynnwood, WA. It’s also easy to make the quick drive to Alderwood Mall for shopping, or head to a nearby fitness center. The apartments are near Meadowdale Beach Park and its trails, where you can enjoy a picnic at the park or the beach. For a top location and a friendly community in Lynnwood, come take a tour of Glennbrook Apartment Homes. Give Weidner Apartment Homes a call to learn more about leasing an apartment from out Lynnwood, WA property!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $28 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $450 refundable deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Great Dane, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Saint Bernard, Akita, Chow Chow, Wolf-hybrids, American Bulldog
Cats
deposit: $350
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Glennbrook Apartment Homes have any available units?
Glennbrook Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Glennbrook Apartment Homes have?
Some of Glennbrook Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glennbrook Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Glennbrook Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glennbrook Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Glennbrook Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Glennbrook Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Glennbrook Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Glennbrook Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Glennbrook Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Glennbrook Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Glennbrook Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Glennbrook Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Glennbrook Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Glennbrook Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Glennbrook Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Glennbrook Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
No, Glennbrook Apartment Homes does not have units with air conditioning.
