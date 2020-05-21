Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible courtyard dog park bike storage parking bbq/grill online portal smoke-free community

Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA. Tucked away close to pristine lakes, mountains, and nearby cities, Glennbrook Apartments offer the ideal small community lifestyle. From hiking and fishing at nearby Lake Serene to exploring area neighborhoods and nearby cities, there's plenty to do in this WA community. Whether you're looking for various amenities, the right floor plan, or a great location, you can find it here.



Glennbrook offers the choice of one or two-bedroom apartments. Whether you need a one bedroom home or one of our spacious apartments, you’ll find the floor plans you desire. Our apartments also include a balcony or patio and extra storage. In addition, each apartment for rent comes with amenities like an in-unit washer and dryer and full-size appliances. You can also curl up in front of your fireplace, or stay cool with an added ceiling fan.



For easy on-site parking at Glennbrook in Lynnwood, park right outside the apartments under the shelter of our carports. Our location also offers a resident patio to meet up with neighbors. We're a pet-friendly property, so you can rent an apartment for the whole family. Our pet policy welcomes many cats and dogs to our apartments and our community.



Lynnwood has easy access to freeways making it simple for commuters to hop on I-405 or I-5. Whether you commute to Everett, Seattle, Kirkland, or any one of the other nearby cities in the area, you’re sure to enjoy the convenience of Lynnwood, WA. It’s also easy to make the quick drive to Alderwood Mall for shopping, or head to a nearby fitness center. The apartments are near Meadowdale Beach Park and its trails, where you can enjoy a picnic at the park or the beach. For a top location and a friendly community in Lynnwood, come take a tour of Glennbrook Apartment Homes. Give Weidner Apartment Homes a call to learn more about leasing an apartment from out Lynnwood, WA property!