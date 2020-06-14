175 Apartments for rent in Lynnwood, WA with gym

So you've made it to Lynnwood, the farthest of the Seattle suburbs, and are looking for the perfect apartment rental in this small town atmosphere. Well, look no further, because we've got all the listings and city info you could ever need. Have a quick read and learn everything you need to know.

Known as a hub city for retail shopping, Lynnwood has a lot more going on than visiting the area's strip malls and big box stores. A mix of urban and suburban living, and a history of counterculture residents (from bikers to hippies to modern-day punks and hipsters), the area is now home to a mix of people from all walks of life. The big pass times around here? Well, the city's greenbelt trails, the golf courses, and the nearby forests and lakes are spectacular. However, with even more rainfall than the city of Seattle, Lynnwood residents often find themselves at the local bowling alley/skating rink, which has been a favorite hangout since the 50's. Or, you could always take some classes at the city's two higher education institutions: Central Washington University and Edmonds Community College.

When Lynnwood locals aren't out shopping, bowling, hiking, or hitting the books, they’re at home enjoying the luxury of affordable apartment communities with long lists of amenities, such as pools, hot tubs, fitness centers, playgrounds, and laundry facilities. While inexpensive apartments are available for as little as $650, you can also spoil yourself stupid with $1,500 apartments that feature a ridiculous amount of luxury amenities, such as dog parks, yoga instructors, aerobics classes, spa's, indoor/outdoor swimming pools and hot tubs, indoor basketball and volleyball courts, tennis courts, and even movie theaters. With all the rainy days each year, amenities like these can really come in handy.

If you are looking for a pet friendly apartment, then you’re in luck. Refine your search to "Pet Friendly" and you’ll see a long list of apartments with cats allowed, dogs allowed, and even large dogs allowed. So bring those furry friends along, because finding a cat friendly or dog friendly home is about as easy as breathing around here.

That's the looks of things in Lynnwood these days. Good luck on the apartment hunt!

