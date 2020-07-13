Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly business center cc payments courtyard e-payments package receiving

With easy access to the I-5 and I-405, the entire Seattle metro area is open to exploration. And when you’re staying close to home, Alderwood Park apartments for rent in Lynnwood provide an abundance of recreational activities, incredible nightlife, a robust collection of restaurants, and plenty of stores for even the most seasoned shopper. Prospective residents will be delighted by a wide variety of community amenities, including a newly renovated clubhouse, a seasonal pool and spa, a fitness center, and a playground. When you’re ready to unwind at home, you’ll unlock an environment that blends seamlessly with your lifestyle. Enjoy a full kitchen appliance package, a washer and dryer, a patio or balcony, a fireplace, oversized closets, and a welcoming atmosphere for your furry friend. Don’t forget to take advantage of the various walking paths and expansive green space throughout the property.



Welcome home to Alderwood Park Apartments in Lynnwood, WA.