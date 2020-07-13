All apartments in Lynnwood
Alderwood Park

Open Now until 6pm
18031 36th Ave W · (425) 305-4986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18031 36th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98037

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit L108 · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit A106 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit E101 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit K102 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit J101 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit M101 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alderwood Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
package receiving
With easy access to the I-5 and I-405, the entire Seattle metro area is open to exploration. And when you’re staying close to home, Alderwood Park apartments for rent in Lynnwood provide an abundance of recreational activities, incredible nightlife, a robust collection of restaurants, and plenty of stores for even the most seasoned shopper. Prospective residents will be delighted by a wide variety of community amenities, including a newly renovated clubhouse, a seasonal pool and spa, a fitness center, and a playground. When you’re ready to unwind at home, you’ll unlock an environment that blends seamlessly with your lifestyle. Enjoy a full kitchen appliance package, a washer and dryer, a patio or balcony, a fireplace, oversized closets, and a welcoming atmosphere for your furry friend. Don’t forget to take advantage of the various walking paths and expansive green space throughout the property.

Welcome home to Alderwood Park Apartments in Lynnwood, WA.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 (one pet) & $350 (two pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: 25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease (1 per unit).
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alderwood Park have any available units?
Alderwood Park has 13 units available starting at $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Alderwood Park have?
Some of Alderwood Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alderwood Park currently offering any rent specials?
Alderwood Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alderwood Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Alderwood Park is pet friendly.
Does Alderwood Park offer parking?
Yes, Alderwood Park offers parking.
Does Alderwood Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alderwood Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alderwood Park have a pool?
Yes, Alderwood Park has a pool.
Does Alderwood Park have accessible units?
Yes, Alderwood Park has accessible units.
Does Alderwood Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alderwood Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Alderwood Park have units with air conditioning?
No, Alderwood Park does not have units with air conditioning.
