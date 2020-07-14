Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub extra storage smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool package receiving dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill carport coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Harmony is within reach! Welcome to Duet, where nature and urban living come together. This Pacific Northwest retreat offers the work/life balance you've been looking for in the suburb of Lynnwood, Washington - just north Seattle. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments bring comfort and contemporary design into perfect harmony. Each newly remodeled home is designed with you in mind and comes complete with a patio or balcony, washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, ceiling fans, large closets, and access to plenty of parking - all in a quiet, central location. Spend summers enjoying our large community pool with sundeck, or take advantage of our fitness center, entertainment lounge or resident business center during the winter months, in a community managed by people who care. This is "Just Right" Living™ within reach in the heart of the Puget Sound! Your home should be where you find pleasure and balance. Tucked away in a lush, forested area in Lynnwood, Washington and ...