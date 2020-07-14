All apartments in Lynnwood
Find more places like
Duet.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynnwood, WA
/
Duet
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Duet

4702 176th St SW · (325) 221-0072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4702 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA 98037

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4702-WAIT · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 4704-B211 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Unit 4700-A202 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Duet.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
package receiving
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Harmony is within reach! Welcome to Duet, where nature and urban living come together. This Pacific Northwest retreat offers the work/life balance you've been looking for in the suburb of Lynnwood, Washington - just north Seattle. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments bring comfort and contemporary design into perfect harmony. Each newly remodeled home is designed with you in mind and comes complete with a patio or balcony, washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, ceiling fans, large closets, and access to plenty of parking - all in a quiet, central location. Spend summers enjoying our large community pool with sundeck, or take advantage of our fitness center, entertainment lounge or resident business center during the winter months, in a community managed by people who care. This is "Just Right" Living™ within reach in the heart of the Puget Sound! Your home should be where you find pleasure and balance. Tucked away in a lush, forested area in Lynnwood, Washington and ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months and Flexible Lease Terms
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $350 Non-refundable Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250 (non- refundable fee)
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply.
Dogs
rent: $50/month per pet
Cats
rent: $35/month per pet
Parking Details: Other: $50/month. Covered and other parking options available for $50. Please call our leasing office for more information. Surface lot. Covered and other parking options available for $50. Please call our leasing office for more information. Other. Carports are $45 a month. Covered lot.
Storage Details: We have additional Storage for $50 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Duet have any available units?
Duet has 3 units available starting at $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Duet have?
Some of Duet's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Duet currently offering any rent specials?
Duet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Duet pet-friendly?
Yes, Duet is pet friendly.
Does Duet offer parking?
Yes, Duet offers parking.
Does Duet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Duet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Duet have a pool?
Yes, Duet has a pool.
Does Duet have accessible units?
No, Duet does not have accessible units.
Does Duet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Duet has units with dishwashers.
Does Duet have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Duet has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Orchard Ridge
3805 164th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
The Encore Apartments
5825 200th Street Southwest
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036

Similar Pages

Lynnwood 1 BedroomsLynnwood 2 BedroomsLynnwood Apartments with BalconyLynnwood Apartments with ParkingLynnwood Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia CollegeBellevue College