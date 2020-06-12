/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
102 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lynnwood, WA
Last updated June 12
22 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
990 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Last updated June 12
Shelby
8 Units Available
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Last updated June 12
4 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1000 sqft
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
Last updated June 12
35 Units Available
Keeler's Corner
4525 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1039 sqft
Just minutes to the Lynnwood Golf Course and Farmers Market. Fitness center with cardio machines and free weights, pool, basketball court and a children's playground.
Last updated June 12
6 Units Available
The Seasons
3711 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
956 sqft
Spacious apartments have private balconies and patios with courtyard views. Enjoy use of a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Commute quickly via SR-525 or Interstate 5.
Last updated June 12
9 Units Available
Alderwood Park
18031 36th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
850 sqft
Alderwood Park is distinctive living at its finest with open, modern units near I-5 and the Alderwood Mall. State-of-the-art fitness studio, impeccable landscaping, and in-unit fireplaces create the perfect place to call home in Lynnwood.
Last updated June 12
8 Units Available
Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
888 sqft
Nearby schools: Hazelwood Elementary, Alderwood Middle School, Redemption Lutheran School, Alderwood Early Childhood Center, Mountlake Terrace High. Close to I-5, Scriber Creek, Brierwood Park. Amenities include kids park, swimming pool, TV lounge, 24-hour fitness center, garages, onsite maintenance.
Last updated June 12
7 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
Last updated June 12
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1022 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Last updated June 12
24 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1178 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Last updated June 12
13 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
5825 200th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
955 sqft
Find your way home to The Encore. Located just off of Highway 99 in Lynnwood, offering both convenience and access. Our community is within close distance to numerous restaurants and shopping destinations within Lynwood Square and Alderwood Mall.
Last updated June 12
13 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1021 sqft
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Last updated June 12
10 Units Available
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1006 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
Last updated June 12
7 Units Available
Orchard Ridge
3805 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
894 sqft
1-3 bedrooms minutes from Edmonds Community College with access to I-5 and Hwy. 99, shopping and dining. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness center and BBQ area.
Last updated June 12
7 Units Available
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
932 sqft
Modern complex features key-fob entry and gym. Allows cats. Pay rent with credit cards or e-payments. Smoke-free units have walk-in closets. Proximity to I-5 and I-405 makes this a great selection for commuters.
Last updated June 12
8 Units Available
Novela
16604 48th Ave, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
990 sqft
Come home to a relaxing refuge from urban life just minutes from the Sound. Easy access to Seattle and Everett via I-5 and I-405. Gym and pool. In-unit fireplace, patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12
11 Units Available
Duet
4702 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1002 sqft
Harmony is within reach! Welcome to Duet, where nature and urban living come together. This Pacific Northwest retreat offers the work/life balance you've been looking for in the suburb of Lynnwood, Washington - just north Seattle.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
20431 68th Ave West
20431 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Move In Special $99 Security Deposit With Approved Credit Offer extended till 4-15-2020 107 unit multi-family homes. Renovated 2015 Welcome home to Heather Ridge in picture-perfect Lynnwood, Washington.
Results within 1 mile of Lynnwood
Last updated June 12
16 Units Available
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
980 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and private balcony. Short-term leases available. Community amenities include jacuzzi, sauna, playground, fitness center and business center. Easy access to I-405 and I-5. Public transportation nearby.
Last updated June 12
4 Units Available
Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
887 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans featuring built-in microwaves, wood-burning fireplaces, and an open-concept living area. Relax at the community cabana and indoor pool and spa or work it out at the fitness center.
Last updated June 12
25 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1064 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12
Melody Hill
9 Units Available
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1000 sqft
Great location close to I-5, Hwy 99 and Alderwood Mall and situated on a lake with cherry trees. Apartments are bright and roomy with plenty of storage space.
Last updated June 12
Cascade View
7 Units Available
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
858 sqft
Enjoy privacy and convenience in your luxurious apartment home in Mountlake Terrace, situated just 15 miles north of downtown Seattle. Choose from spacious, one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
