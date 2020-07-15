All apartments in Lynnwood
Find more places like A'Cappella.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynnwood, WA
/
A'Cappella
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

A'Cappella

15001 35th Ave W · (425) 243-0352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98087

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 32204 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 30208 · Avail. now

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 04107 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 02102 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 920 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17202 · Avail. now

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 20201 · Avail. now

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 09201 · Avail. now

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from A'Cappella.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
media room
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
coffee bar
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters. The Lynnwood location also makes it simple to drive to nearby cities like Everett, Edmonds or Seattle for shopping or entertainment. Our apartments are close to the park and the lake, plus surrounding neighborhoods in the Lynnwood area of Washington.

Our comfortable one-bedroom apartments for rent offer a balcony or patio and peaceful views of the courtyard. We also offer the convenient amenity of an in-unit washer and dryer. For more spacious apartments, choose from one of our two or three-bedroom floor plans. A’Cappella Apartments also supply a wood-burning fireplace, plus some walk-in closets and in-home storage space. Each apartment has large kitchens that open up to nearby dining space and a spacious living room, then off to the bedrooms. Our Lynnwood apartments are pet-friendly, too, so bring along your dog or cat when you choose to call one of our apartments home.

A'Cappella Apartment's amenities extend to an indoor pool for WA winters and an outdoor swimming pool as well. Residents also enjoy a comfortable theater room, an on-site fitness center, and a resident lounge. There’s a playground for younger family members, plus the option of parking under carports or in garages.

Near Lynnwood, WA, you can find plenty of mountain hiking trails and places for water sports. For shopping, head to Lynnwood's popular Alderwood Mall. A'Cappella Apartments combines a great location with generous amenities and a friendly community, giving you everything you need to call Lynnwood home. Call Weidner Apartment Homes for more information about renting an apartment at this comfortable property in Lynnwood, WA! We'll check current apartment availability and give you a tour of our pet-friendly complex. Come tour our available floor plans and find the right home to rent at A'Cappella.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $28; $18 per additional applicant
Deposit: 0-2 br: $350; 3 br: $450
Move-in Fees: Move in fee: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet.
fee: $200 per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 50 lbs. Breed restrictions:Pit Bull & Pit Bull Mixes, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrids, Doberman Pinscher, Saint Bernard, American Bulldog, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Chow Chow, Great Dane and Akita.
Parking Details: carport: $40/month garage: $110-135/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does A'Cappella have any available units?
A'Cappella has 12 units available starting at $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does A'Cappella have?
Some of A'Cappella's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is A'Cappella currently offering any rent specials?
A'Cappella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is A'Cappella pet-friendly?
Yes, A'Cappella is pet friendly.
Does A'Cappella offer parking?
Yes, A'Cappella offers parking.
Does A'Cappella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, A'Cappella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does A'Cappella have a pool?
Yes, A'Cappella has a pool.
Does A'Cappella have accessible units?
Yes, A'Cappella has accessible units.
Does A'Cappella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, A'Cappella has units with dishwashers.
Does A'Cappella have units with air conditioning?
No, A'Cappella does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in A'Cappella?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Novela
16604 48th Ave
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way
Lynnwood, WA 98087
The Encore Apartments
5825 200th Street Southwest
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Altia
16520 Larch Way
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Duet
4702 176th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98037

Similar Pages

Lynnwood 1 BedroomsLynnwood 2 Bedrooms
Lynnwood Apartments with BalconyLynnwood Apartments with Parking
Lynnwood Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity