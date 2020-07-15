Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard dog park gym playground pool hot tub media room garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport coffee bar lobby package receiving smoke-free community

Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters. The Lynnwood location also makes it simple to drive to nearby cities like Everett, Edmonds or Seattle for shopping or entertainment. Our apartments are close to the park and the lake, plus surrounding neighborhoods in the Lynnwood area of Washington.



Our comfortable one-bedroom apartments for rent offer a balcony or patio and peaceful views of the courtyard. We also offer the convenient amenity of an in-unit washer and dryer. For more spacious apartments, choose from one of our two or three-bedroom floor plans. A’Cappella Apartments also supply a wood-burning fireplace, plus some walk-in closets and in-home storage space. Each apartment has large kitchens that open up to nearby dining space and a spacious living room, then off to the bedrooms. Our Lynnwood apartments are pet-friendly, too, so bring along your dog or cat when you choose to call one of our apartments home.



A'Cappella Apartment's amenities extend to an indoor pool for WA winters and an outdoor swimming pool as well. Residents also enjoy a comfortable theater room, an on-site fitness center, and a resident lounge. There’s a playground for younger family members, plus the option of parking under carports or in garages.



Near Lynnwood, WA, you can find plenty of mountain hiking trails and places for water sports. For shopping, head to Lynnwood's popular Alderwood Mall. A'Cappella Apartments combines a great location with generous amenities and a friendly community, giving you everything you need to call Lynnwood home. Call Weidner Apartment Homes for more information about renting an apartment at this comfortable property in Lynnwood, WA! We'll check current apartment availability and give you a tour of our pet-friendly complex. Come tour our available floor plans and find the right home to rent at A'Cappella.