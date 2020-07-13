101 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Lynnwood, WA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Shelby
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,220
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,321
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1000 sqft
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
5825 200th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your way home to The Encore. Located just off of Highway 99 in Lynnwood, offering both convenience and access. Our community is within close distance to numerous restaurants and shopping destinations within Lynwood Square and Alderwood Mall.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Novela
16604 48th Ave, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1080 sqft
Come home to a relaxing refuge from urban life just minutes from the Sound. Easy access to Seattle and Everett via I-5 and I-405. Gym and pool. In-unit fireplace, patio/balcony.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
20407 68th Ave West
20407 68th Avenue West, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Please call at 425-775-3325 for more information. 107 unit multi-family homes. Renovated 2015 Welcome home to Heather Ridge in picture-perfect Lynnwood, Washington.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
20511 68th Ave West
20511 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
Please call at 425-775-3325 for more information. 107 unit multi-family homes. Renovated 2015 Welcome home to Heather Ridge in picture-perfect Lynnwood, Washington.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4709 SW 176th St#C11
4709 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
590 sqft
4709 SW 176th St#C11 Available 08/01/20 1BD/1BA CONDO ,sport court,pool/$1,250,1 parking spot. 4709 176th Ave SW ,Lynnwood, WA - Lovely Cozy unit with conformtable carpet and inviting with plenty of natural light.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
18915 51st Pl W
18915 51st Place West, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
18915 51st Pl W, Lynnwood, WA 98036 $1795 per month - 3 bed 1 bath Lynnwood / Scriber Lake rambler on a large lot. Convenient location close to Lynnwood recreation center and Alderwood Mall. Located on a quiet street.
Results within 1 mile of Lynnwood
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Melody Hill
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1260 sqft
Great location close to I-5, Hwy 99 and Alderwood Mall and situated on a lake with cherry trees. Apartments are bright and roomy with plenty of storage space.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,589
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
980 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and private balcony. Short-term leases available. Community amenities include jacuzzi, sauna, playground, fitness center and business center. Easy access to I-405 and I-5. Public transportation nearby.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated March 25 at 12:48am
9 Units Available
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,275
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate landscaping and a heated outdoor pool. Washer and dryer in select homes. Conveniently located with easy access to I-5, restaurants, banks, and grocery stores.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15415 35th Ave W #B101
15415 35th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
740 sqft
Coming for April 5th move in-Fully Updated Ground Floor One Bed with Fenced Yard-Pet Ok! - This one bedroom condo has been updated with all stainless appliances, granite, shaker cabinets, hardwood flooring, and a lovely back splash in the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Lynnwood
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
209 Units Available
Ridgecrest
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
20 Units Available
Holly
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Bitter Lake
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,354
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
907 sqft
Just across the street from the Interurban Trail, our one and two bedroom homes feature new appliances, updated kitchens, large patios and wood-burning fireplaces. Our convenient location is perfect for all your needs.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Everett Mall South
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,374
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1040 sqft
Lovely apartment complex with plenty of outdoor space sandwiched in between Route 99 and I-5. Close to plenty of restaurants and shopping. Many cable-ready units have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Holly
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,348
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,284
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
997 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
72 Units Available
Mill Creek
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,281
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
879 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
5 Units Available
Holly
Sage
1730 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
949 sqft
1-2 bedroom units in this pet-friendly community come with private patios or balconies, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Close to I-5 with shopping, golfing, dining, recreation and entertainment just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
$
29 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
952 sqft
Residential community located close to Downtown Edmonds. Multiple floorplans available with many interior upgrades, including two-toned cabinetry, Berber carpeting, wood-style entries, sliding glass doors, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
