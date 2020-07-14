Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym playground pool hot tub cats allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance

With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting. South of Everett and north of nearby Seattle, come experience the fantastic community of Whispering Cedars. From nearby shopping to outdoor recreation, you can enjoy comfortable Lynnwood living in a prime location from our apartments.



It’s easy to find the space you need at Whispering Cedars. We have one-bedroom apartments for rent with a private balcony or patio and large closets. For families, consider one of our larger two-bedroom apartments. Our updated apartments also include a full range of kitchen appliances, upgraded countertops, and stylish cabinetry. The open floor plan includes room for dining and for kicking back and relaxing in your living room. Some of our apartment homes also supply the added convenience of an in-unit washer and dryer and extra bedrooms. Whispering Cedars Apartments is pet-friendly, too, so put down a pet deposit and bring your cat with you.



If you like to workout in the morning, you’re sure to enjoy our on-site fitness center. We also offer luxury amenities such as a refreshing indoor pool and pampering hot tub. For family fun, be sure to check out our shaded playground and outdoor pool, or jump on one of the short walking paths that wind through our community. Our landscaped property also sits close to the Lynnwood golf course and the park.



Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes is a short distance away from shopping centers like Alderwood Mall, our amazing apartment community also offers easy access to HWY 99. This makes it simple for commuters to access everything in the Western WA region. Call Weidner Apartment Homes for more property details on becoming a resident of our friendly community of apartments in Lynnwood, WA! We’ll help you choose from our available apartments for rent in the beautiful Lynnwood neighborhood.