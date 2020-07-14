All apartments in Lynnwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Whispering Cedars

Open Now until 6pm
6501 208th St SW · (425) 243-0382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit N16 · Avail. now

$1,281

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit H09 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit J16 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit M13 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,646

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit E108 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,736

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit G105 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,741

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Whispering Cedars.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting. South of Everett and north of nearby Seattle, come experience the fantastic community of Whispering Cedars. From nearby shopping to outdoor recreation, you can enjoy comfortable Lynnwood living in a prime location from our apartments.

It’s easy to find the space you need at Whispering Cedars. We have one-bedroom apartments for rent with a private balcony or patio and large closets. For families, consider one of our larger two-bedroom apartments. Our updated apartments also include a full range of kitchen appliances, upgraded countertops, and stylish cabinetry. The open floor plan includes room for dining and for kicking back and relaxing in your living room. Some of our apartment homes also supply the added convenience of an in-unit washer and dryer and extra bedrooms. Whispering Cedars Apartments is pet-friendly, too, so put down a pet deposit and bring your cat with you.

If you like to workout in the morning, you’re sure to enjoy our on-site fitness center. We also offer luxury amenities such as a refreshing indoor pool and pampering hot tub. For family fun, be sure to check out our shaded playground and outdoor pool, or jump on one of the short walking paths that wind through our community. Our landscaped property also sits close to the Lynnwood golf course and the park.

Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes is a short distance away from shopping centers like Alderwood Mall, our amazing apartment community also offers easy access to HWY 99. This makes it simple for commuters to access everything in the Western WA region. Call Weidner Apartment Homes for more property details on becoming a resident of our friendly community of apartments in Lynnwood, WA! We’ll help you choose from our available apartments for rent in the beautiful Lynnwood neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $28; $18 for each additional applicants
Deposit: $350 (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: Move in fee: $100
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $350 per cat.
fee: $200 per cat.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $35/month per cat.
Parking Details: reserved space first come, first serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Whispering Cedars have any available units?
Whispering Cedars has 6 units available starting at $1,281 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Whispering Cedars have?
Some of Whispering Cedars's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whispering Cedars currently offering any rent specials?
Whispering Cedars is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Whispering Cedars pet-friendly?
Yes, Whispering Cedars is pet friendly.
Does Whispering Cedars offer parking?
Yes, Whispering Cedars offers parking.
Does Whispering Cedars have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Whispering Cedars offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Whispering Cedars have a pool?
Yes, Whispering Cedars has a pool.
Does Whispering Cedars have accessible units?
No, Whispering Cedars does not have accessible units.
Does Whispering Cedars have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Whispering Cedars has units with dishwashers.
Does Whispering Cedars have units with air conditioning?
No, Whispering Cedars does not have units with air conditioning.
