apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM
107 Apartments for rent in Lynnwood, WA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
9 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
23 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,467
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1005 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,321
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1000 sqft
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
Shelby
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
888 sqft
Nearby schools: Hazelwood Elementary, Alderwood Middle School, Redemption Lutheran School, Alderwood Early Childhood Center, Mountlake Terrace High. Close to I-5, Scriber Creek, Brierwood Park. Amenities include kids park, swimming pool, TV lounge, 24-hour fitness center, garages, onsite maintenance.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
39 Units Available
Keeler's Corner
4525 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1227 sqft
Just minutes to the Lynnwood Golf Course and Farmers Market. Fitness center with cardio machines and free weights, pool, basketball court and a children's playground.
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
7 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,636
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1270 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
23 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1413 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,549
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
932 sqft
Modern complex features key-fob entry and gym. Allows cats. Pay rent with credit cards or e-payments. Smoke-free units have walk-in closets. Proximity to I-5 and I-405 makes this a great selection for commuters.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
The Seasons
3711 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
956 sqft
Spacious apartments have private balconies and patios with courtyard views. Enjoy use of a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Commute quickly via SR-525 or Interstate 5.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Alderwood Park
18031 36th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
850 sqft
Alderwood Park is distinctive living at its finest with open, modern units near I-5 and the Alderwood Mall. State-of-the-art fitness studio, impeccable landscaping, and in-unit fireplaces create the perfect place to call home in Lynnwood.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,223
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
3 Units Available
Orchard Ridge
3805 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1250 sqft
1-3 bedrooms minutes from Edmonds Community College with access to I-5 and Hwy. 99, shopping and dining. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness center and BBQ area.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Novela
16604 48th Ave, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1080 sqft
Come home to a relaxing refuge from urban life just minutes from the Sound. Easy access to Seattle and Everett via I-5 and I-405. Gym and pool. In-unit fireplace, patio/balcony.
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
12 Units Available
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1188 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
Duet
4702 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harmony is within reach! Welcome to Duet, where nature and urban living come together. This Pacific Northwest retreat offers the work/life balance you've been looking for in the suburb of Lynnwood, Washington - just north Seattle.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
5825 200th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your way home to The Encore. Located just off of Highway 99 in Lynnwood, offering both convenience and access. Our community is within close distance to numerous restaurants and shopping destinations within Lynwood Square and Alderwood Mall.
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1252 sqft
The Meadows at Martha Lake is a community of luxury apartment homes on a beautiful three-acre property in the Martha Lake neighborhood of Lynnwood.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
18526 52nd Ave W #B3
18526 52nd Avenue West, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1062 sqft
Spacious Lynnwood Townhome - Close to Everything - Nice 2 bdrm, 1.5 bath townhome with 3 assigned parking spaces including 1 carport. Large living room with woodburning fireplace and access to deck.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
18205 58th PL W
18205 58th Place West, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1430 sqft
18205 58th PL W Available 04/15/20 Lynnwood Rambler....... - Newly remodeled rambler in wonderful Lynnwood neighborhood. The original hardwood floors have been refinished throughout the house.
Results within 1 mile of Lynnwood
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
3 Units Available
Cascade View
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Capri Apartments in Mountlake Terrace. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1082 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans featuring built-in microwaves, wood-burning fireplaces, and an open-concept living area. Relax at the community cabana and indoor pool and spa or work it out at the fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Cascade View
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
858 sqft
Enjoy privacy and convenience in your luxurious apartment home in Mountlake Terrace, situated just 15 miles north of downtown Seattle. Choose from spacious, one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
