Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:34 PM

20 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Lynnwood, WA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,200 in Lynnwood is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Holly
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,190
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,282
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
874 sqft
Apartment community nestled on park-like grounds minutes from I-405 and I-5, with sport court, gym, pool and spa, and lighted tennis court. The pet-friendly complex host community events like summer BBQs and monthly movie nights.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Timberline Court
1020 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
976 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Third-floor units have fireplaces. Community playground, sports court, laundry facility. Near I-5 and Route 525.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
18124 North Rd.
18124 North Road, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Available 08/01/20 Bothell Bedroom Suite for Rent - Property Id: 324633 Large bedroom Suite for mature woman single occupancy only. The Bedroom Suite includes separate entrance, small kitchenette with refrigerator, stove/oven, sink and microwave.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
20910
20910 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
150 sqft
ROOM for rent in a house - Property Id: 156579 Rooms AVAILABLE TO RENT Room size = 150 sq. ft. Price for room = $1,000 Room size = 130 sq. ft. Price for room = $900 Room size = 115 sq. ft.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
8201 244th STREET SW - 5
8201 244th St SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
450 sqft
Freshly updated second (top) floor apartment. The Village Apartments is a 28 unit complex in a two story building, 24 one bedroom, two two bedroom, one three bedroom and one studio apartments.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Richmond Highlands
18019 3rd Avenue Northwest
18019 3rd Avenue Northwest, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$850
120 sqft
Hello there future potential, We have 2 awesome rooms available to choose from, in a pretty sweet, art filled house.
Results within 10 miles of Lynnwood
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
North College Park
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,194
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,331
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1000 sqft
Located walking distance to Northgate Mall and minutes from Downtown Seattle, nature trails and shopping and dining. Units have modern fixtures, accented color walls and large closets. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Westmont
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,177
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
925 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Wedgwood
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$930
198 sqft
Sustainable studio apartment homes with controlled access, big windows, energy-efficient appliances and radiant floor heating. Easy access to Highway 522, 20th Avenue and Green Lake.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
13 Units Available
University District
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,016
278 sqft
Nors features 28 high-end studios spread over five floors with bike storage, and and a rooftop deck. This brand new community features cutting edge finishes, and stainless steel appliances. Nors is located a short walk (.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
7 Units Available
Roosevelt
Track 66
836 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,195
241 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Track 66 in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
Roosevelt
Pladhus
838 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,050
202 sqft
Located in the Roosevelt neighborhood of Seattle, our studio apartments have modern and flexible floor plans designed to maximize your space! As a resident of Pladhüs, you’ll enjoy large, energy efficient windows, private patios, and views of
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
14 Units Available
South Forest Park
Evergreen on 47
1111 47th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
797 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evergreen on 47 in Everett. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
9 Units Available
Roosevelt
Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,190
223 sqft
Contemporary apartments in Seattle's' Roosevelt neighborhood with hardwood-style floors and stainless steel appliances. Comcast fiber and Wave-G connectivity and full-size washer and dryer. Residents can enjoy the rooftop deck and lounge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
21 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,195
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1046 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
13 Units Available
University District
DXU Apartments
4230 11th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,190
283 sqft
WELCOME TO DXU Here you can enjoy all the benefits that the University District has to offer, without the hustle and chaos of living on campus.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
6 Units Available
Ballard
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,120
209 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,702
700 sqft
Etta Ballard offers newly renovated apartments in one of the most eclectic and relaxed neighborhoods in Seattle. Residents at Etta Ballard enjoy studio and 1-bedroom apartments, an onsite laundry center, and private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
13 Units Available
Westmont
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
925 sqft
Just minutes from I-5 and close to the mountains. Community amenities include on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and parking. Residents live in units that have fireplace, refrigerator, and patio or balcony.

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt
829 NE 67th St
829 Northeast 67th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,125
158 sqft
Rise on 67th is ideal for those who want to live in Seattle with a smaller footprint. Each unit has been thoughtfully designed with custom built-ins and other space-saving amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt
6404 9th Ave NE
6404 9th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,095
257 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Roosevelt is the newest addition to the Green Lake community. This property will feature a wide range of affordable apartment styles including: studios, open one-bedrooms, one-bedrooms with den, and two-bedrooms.
City Guide for Lynnwood, WA

So you've made it to Lynnwood, the farthest of the Seattle suburbs, and are looking for the perfect apartment rental in this small town atmosphere. Well, look no further, because we've got all the listings and city info you could ever need. Have a quick read and learn everything you need to know.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lynnwood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Known as a hub city for retail shopping, Lynnwood has a lot more going on than visiting the area's strip malls and big box stores. A mix of urban and suburban living, and a history of counterculture residents (from bikers to hippies to modern-day punks and hipsters), the area is now home to a mix of people from all walks of life. The big pass times around here? Well, the city's greenbelt trails, the golf courses, and the nearby forests and lakes are spectacular. However, with even more rainfall than the city of Seattle, Lynnwood residents often find themselves at the local bowling alley/skating rink, which has been a favorite hangout since the 50's. Or, you could always take some classes at the city's two higher education institutions: Central Washington University and Edmonds Community College.

When Lynnwood locals aren't out shopping, bowling, hiking, or hitting the books, they’re at home enjoying the luxury of affordable apartment communities with long lists of amenities, such as pools, hot tubs, fitness centers, playgrounds, and laundry facilities. While inexpensive apartments are available for as little as $650, you can also spoil yourself stupid with $1,500 apartments that feature a ridiculous amount of luxury amenities, such as dog parks, yoga instructors, aerobics classes, spa's, indoor/outdoor swimming pools and hot tubs, indoor basketball and volleyball courts, tennis courts, and even movie theaters. With all the rainy days each year, amenities like these can really come in handy.

If you are looking for a pet friendly apartment, then you’re in luck. Refine your search to "Pet Friendly" and you’ll see a long list of apartments with cats allowed, dogs allowed, and even large dogs allowed. So bring those furry friends along, because finding a cat friendly or dog friendly home is about as easy as breathing around here.

That's the looks of things in Lynnwood these days. Good luck on the apartment hunt!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,200 in Lynnwood, WA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,200 in Lynnwood is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,200 in Lynnwood in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,200 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

