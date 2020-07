Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub extra storage garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room package receiving pet friendly e-payments fire pit game room internet access lobby online portal pool table smoke-free community

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Lynnwood, WA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Martha Lake, Lynnwood, with easy access to I- and I-405, Altia Apartments is just minutes away from Edmonds Community College, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Everett has to offer.