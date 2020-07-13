Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:44 AM

134 Apartments for rent in Lynnwood, WA with parking

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
$
8 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,321
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1000 sqft
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,220
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
7 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,626
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,227
1270 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,498
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1413 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
23 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,664
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1005 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Shelby
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
888 sqft
Nearby schools: Hazelwood Elementary, Alderwood Middle School, Redemption Lutheran School, Alderwood Early Childhood Center, Mountlake Terrace High. Close to I-5, Scriber Creek, Brierwood Park. Amenities include kids park, swimming pool, TV lounge, 24-hour fitness center, garages, onsite maintenance.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
41 Units Available
Keeler's Corner
4525 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1227 sqft
Just minutes to the Lynnwood Golf Course and Farmers Market. Fitness center with cardio machines and free weights, pool, basketball court and a children's playground.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
The Seasons
3711 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
956 sqft
Spacious apartments have private balconies and patios with courtyard views. Enjoy use of a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Commute quickly via SR-525 or Interstate 5.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Alderwood Park
18031 36th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
850 sqft
Alderwood Park is distinctive living at its finest with open, modern units near I-5 and the Alderwood Mall. State-of-the-art fitness studio, impeccable landscaping, and in-unit fireplaces create the perfect place to call home in Lynnwood.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
3 Units Available
Duet
4702 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harmony is within reach! Welcome to Duet, where nature and urban living come together. This Pacific Northwest retreat offers the work/life balance you've been looking for in the suburb of Lynnwood, Washington - just north Seattle.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
5 Units Available
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,549
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
932 sqft
Modern complex features key-fob entry and gym. Allows cats. Pay rent with credit cards or e-payments. Smoke-free units have walk-in closets. Proximity to I-5 and I-405 makes this a great selection for commuters.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
3 Units Available
Orchard Ridge
3805 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,314
1250 sqft
1-3 bedrooms minutes from Edmonds Community College with access to I-5 and Hwy. 99, shopping and dining. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
9 Units Available
Novela
16604 48th Ave, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1080 sqft
Come home to a relaxing refuge from urban life just minutes from the Sound. Easy access to Seattle and Everett via I-5 and I-405. Gym and pool. In-unit fireplace, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
13 Units Available
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1188 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
5825 200th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your way home to The Encore. Located just off of Highway 99 in Lynnwood, offering both convenience and access. Our community is within close distance to numerous restaurants and shopping destinations within Lynwood Square and Alderwood Mall.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
3 Units Available
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1252 sqft
The Meadows at Martha Lake is a community of luxury apartment homes on a beautiful three-acre property in the Martha Lake neighborhood of Lynnwood.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18526 52nd Ave W #B3
18526 52nd Avenue West, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1062 sqft
Spacious Lynnwood Townhome - Close to Everything - Nice 2 bdrm, 1.5 bath townhome with 3 assigned parking spaces including 1 carport. Large living room with woodburning fireplace and access to deck.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
19309 40th Ave W
19309 40th Avenue West, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Townhouse style apartment in Lynnwood. Amenities included: balcony, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities not included. Is pet friendly.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4709 SW 176th St#C11
4709 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
590 sqft
4709 SW 176th St#C11 Available 08/01/20 1BD/1BA CONDO ,sport court,pool/$1,250,1 parking spot. 4709 176th Ave SW ,Lynnwood, WA - Lovely Cozy unit with conformtable carpet and inviting with plenty of natural light.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
18915 51st Pl W
18915 51st Place West, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
18915 51st Pl W, Lynnwood, WA 98036 $1795 per month - 3 bed 1 bath Lynnwood / Scriber Lake rambler on a large lot. Convenient location close to Lynnwood recreation center and Alderwood Mall. Located on a quiet street.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
18516 36th Ave W Apt C
18516 36th Avenue West, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1425 sqft
18516 36th Ave W Apt C Available 07/13/20 LYNWOOD 3 BED, 2.5 BATH TOWN HOME FOR RENT AVAILABLE NOW! - **$2,495/month rent + tenants pay own utilities, Available Now** **3 bed, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lynnwood, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lynnwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

