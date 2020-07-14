Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance business center e-payments fire pit internet access online portal

At Kirkland Crossing you can embrace the culture and vibrancy of downtown Kirkland, a wonderful pedestrian friendly town that offers the finest dining, charming cafes, great shopping, desirable entertainment and more! Our convenient location, our lavish collection of amenities, and our caliber of resident service offer you much more than an apartment community - Kirkland Crossing offers lifestyle from the inside, out. Slip down to the waterfront, relax on the enchanting terrace, or take in amazing views of Lake Washington and the Seattle skyline on the expansive roof top deck. Residents will enjoy other amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, courtyard, outdoor fireplace, theater room, resident lounge and more. Make Kirkland Crossing your new home, today!