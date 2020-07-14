All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like Kirkland Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
Kirkland Crossing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Kirkland Crossing

10715 NE 37th Cir · (425) 970-9009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Northwest Bellevue
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10715 NE 37th Cir, Kirkland, WA 98033
Northwest Bellevue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit 341 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,610

Studio · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Unit 441 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Unit 526 · Avail. now

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 498 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 520 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Unit 440 · Avail. now

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 504 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kirkland Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
online portal
At Kirkland Crossing you can embrace the culture and vibrancy of downtown Kirkland, a wonderful pedestrian friendly town that offers the finest dining, charming cafes, great shopping, desirable entertainment and more! Our convenient location, our lavish collection of amenities, and our caliber of resident service offer you much more than an apartment community - Kirkland Crossing offers lifestyle from the inside, out. Slip down to the waterfront, relax on the enchanting terrace, or take in amazing views of Lake Washington and the Seattle skyline on the expansive roof top deck. Residents will enjoy other amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, courtyard, outdoor fireplace, theater room, resident lounge and more. Make Kirkland Crossing your new home, today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $200 One time fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kirkland Crossing have any available units?
Kirkland Crossing has 11 units available starting at $1,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Kirkland Crossing have?
Some of Kirkland Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kirkland Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Kirkland Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kirkland Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Kirkland Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Kirkland Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Kirkland Crossing offers parking.
Does Kirkland Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kirkland Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kirkland Crossing have a pool?
No, Kirkland Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Kirkland Crossing have accessible units?
No, Kirkland Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Kirkland Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kirkland Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Kirkland Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kirkland Crossing has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Kirkland Crossing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity