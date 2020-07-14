All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

128 on State

128 State St S · (206) 488-0126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Now & Get Up to 1.5 Months Free on Select Apartments
Location

128 State St S, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 427 · Avail. now

$1,964

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 527 · Avail. now

$1,972

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 515 · Avail. now

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. Jul 15

$3,197

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1397 sqft

Unit 502 · Avail. Jul 23

$3,282

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1397 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 128 on State.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
key fob access
online portal
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Tucked in the heart of downtown Kirkland is 128 on State Apartments - a cozy community that thrives on small town charm, and offers the best of modern living. Just a short walk away from the Moss Bay waterfront, 128 on State Apartments are the perfect combination of quaint living and modern convenience. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.) Our apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, dual-pane windows for those chilly Portland evenings, and spacious walk-in closets. Oversized windows let in plenty of natural light, and our terraces are the perfect place for post dinner cocktails. Indulge your healthy shopping addiction with 25/7 package lockers, meaning your parcels arrive safe and secure - and can be picked up at any time. With a variety of floorplans to choose from ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant (in person) $32 per applicant (online)
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $100/month. Parking Spaces: Underground - 170.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 on State have any available units?
128 on State has 12 units available starting at $1,964 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 128 on State have?
Some of 128 on State's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 on State currently offering any rent specials?
128 on State is offering the following rent specials: Lease Now & Get Up to 1.5 Months Free on Select Apartments
Is 128 on State pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 on State is pet friendly.
Does 128 on State offer parking?
Yes, 128 on State offers parking.
Does 128 on State have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 on State offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 on State have a pool?
Yes, 128 on State has a pool.
Does 128 on State have accessible units?
No, 128 on State does not have accessible units.
Does 128 on State have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 on State has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 on State have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 128 on State has units with air conditioning.
