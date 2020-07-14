Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly key fob access online portal

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Tucked in the heart of downtown Kirkland is 128 on State Apartments - a cozy community that thrives on small town charm, and offers the best of modern living. Just a short walk away from the Moss Bay waterfront, 128 on State Apartments are the perfect combination of quaint living and modern convenience. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.) Our apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, dual-pane windows for those chilly Portland evenings, and spacious walk-in closets. Oversized windows let in plenty of natural light, and our terraces are the perfect place for post dinner cocktails. Indulge your healthy shopping addiction with 25/7 package lockers, meaning your parcels arrive safe and secure - and can be picked up at any time. With a variety of floorplans to choose from ...