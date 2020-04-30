All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

9938 NE 138th Pl

9938 Northeast 138th Place · No Longer Available
Location

9938 Northeast 138th Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Beautiful Summer Grove 4BD in Kirkland - Summer Grove in Kirkland is where friendly neighbors gather. A community park and playground, and minutes to Juanita Village, Downtown Kirkland, Waterfront Parks, and the Sammamish River Trail.
This beautiful 4BD 3.5BA home has hardwoods and new carpet, gas fireplace. Guest suite on main floor, main living area 2nd floor with large kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, spacious formal dinning room. 3rd level is 2 more bedrooms and master suite with large walk in closet, private bath with soaking tub. Centrally located to all Kirkland has to offer. For an apt please call or text Chris Toppen at 425-765-7888. More photos to come

(RLNE3516066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9938 NE 138th Pl have any available units?
9938 NE 138th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9938 NE 138th Pl have?
Some of 9938 NE 138th Pl's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9938 NE 138th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9938 NE 138th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9938 NE 138th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9938 NE 138th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9938 NE 138th Pl offer parking?
No, 9938 NE 138th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 9938 NE 138th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9938 NE 138th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9938 NE 138th Pl have a pool?
No, 9938 NE 138th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9938 NE 138th Pl have accessible units?
No, 9938 NE 138th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9938 NE 138th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9938 NE 138th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9938 NE 138th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 9938 NE 138th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
