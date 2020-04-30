9938 NE 138th Pl

Amenities

Beautiful Summer Grove 4BD in Kirkland - Summer Grove in Kirkland is where friendly neighbors gather. A community park and playground, and minutes to Juanita Village, Downtown Kirkland, Waterfront Parks, and the Sammamish River Trail.

This beautiful 4BD 3.5BA home has hardwoods and new carpet, gas fireplace. Guest suite on main floor, main living area 2nd floor with large kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, spacious formal dinning room. 3rd level is 2 more bedrooms and master suite with large walk in closet, private bath with soaking tub. Centrally located to all Kirkland has to offer. For an apt please call or text Chris Toppen at 425-765-7888. More photos to come



