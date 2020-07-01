All apartments in Kirkland
9752 NE 126th Pl
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

9752 NE 126th Pl

9752 Northeast 126th Place · No Longer Available
Location

9752 Northeast 126th Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*SELF SHOWING* Kirkland Juanita Rambler. End of street. Updated Kitchen. Attached Garage. Private yard, *SELF SHOWING* - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

Very cute and clean one level home located in the Brookhaven Commnity, sitting at the end of the cul de sac in desirable Kirkland/Juanita.
Recently remodeled kitchen including new cabinets, quartz counter tops and an under mount sink.
*Kitchen overlooks the private backyard.
*Wood burning fireplace in living room.
New white vinyl windows and gas heat will make this home energy efficient.
The back yard is very private and features a large concrete patio.
*Washer and dryer included.
The garage is deep enough for a car and still have shop or storage space.
*Lake Washington School District.
Great location, only 2 miles to the freeway, walking distance (less than 1 mile) to Juanita beach and the shops and restaurants of Juanita Village.
**sorry...no pets**

**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2881647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9752 NE 126th Pl have any available units?
9752 NE 126th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9752 NE 126th Pl have?
Some of 9752 NE 126th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9752 NE 126th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9752 NE 126th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9752 NE 126th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 9752 NE 126th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 9752 NE 126th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9752 NE 126th Pl offers parking.
Does 9752 NE 126th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9752 NE 126th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9752 NE 126th Pl have a pool?
No, 9752 NE 126th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9752 NE 126th Pl have accessible units?
No, 9752 NE 126th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9752 NE 126th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9752 NE 126th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9752 NE 126th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 9752 NE 126th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

