9752 NE 126th Pl

Very cute and clean one level home located in the Brookhaven Commnity, sitting at the end of the cul de sac in desirable Kirkland/Juanita.
Recently remodeled kitchen including new cabinets, quartz counter tops and an under mount sink.
*Kitchen overlooks the private backyard.
*Wood burning fireplace in living room.
New white vinyl windows and gas heat will make this home energy efficient.
The back yard is very private and features a large concrete patio.
*Washer and dryer included.
The garage is deep enough for a car and still have shop or storage space.
*Lake Washington School District.
Great location, only 2 miles to the freeway, walking distance (less than 1 mile) to Juanita beach and the shops and restaurants of Juanita Village.
**sorry...no pets**
