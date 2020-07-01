9752 NE 126th Pl

Amenities

*SELF SHOWING* Kirkland Juanita Rambler. End of street. Updated Kitchen. Attached Garage. Private yard, *SELF SHOWING* - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

Very cute and clean one level home located in the Brookhaven Commnity, sitting at the end of the cul de sac in desirable Kirkland/Juanita.

Recently remodeled kitchen including new cabinets, quartz counter tops and an under mount sink.

*Kitchen overlooks the private backyard.

*Wood burning fireplace in living room.

New white vinyl windows and gas heat will make this home energy efficient.

The back yard is very private and features a large concrete patio.

*Washer and dryer included.

The garage is deep enough for a car and still have shop or storage space.

*Lake Washington School District.

Great location, only 2 miles to the freeway, walking distance (less than 1 mile) to Juanita beach and the shops and restaurants of Juanita Village.

**sorry...no pets**



No Pets Allowed



