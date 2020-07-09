9738 NE 138th Pl

Amenities
This three-bedroom and three-bathroom home is located in the Finn Hill neighborhood in Inglewood-Finn Hill, northern Kirkland. The lot is generously spacious with a wide yard. Up front, you will be greeted by a long driveway and a two-car garage connected to a charming blue house. Out back is where a vast open patio sits, perfect for outdoor parties. The interior features wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort, with only the dining area and kitchen being fully-tiled. The kitchen features stylish wooden cupboards, smooth tiled countertops, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. Tall windows, chandeliers, and carefully-placed lighting fixtures allow the house to be sun-filled during the day yet still well-lit at night. The living room also features a fireplace to cozy up to when it gets chilly and ceiling fans when it gets too hot. In-unit washer and dryer are also provided.
Nearby parks:
Brookhaven Park, Edith Moulton Park and Kingsgate Park
Nearby Schools:
Juanita Elementary School - 0.47 miles, 6/10
Henry David Thoreau Elementary School - 0.95 miles, 9/10
Juanita High School - 0.84 miles, 8/10
Helen Keller Elementary School - 0.68 miles, 7/10
Bus lines:
244 - 0.1 miles
234 - 0.1 miles
238 - 0.3 miles
257 - 0.3 miles
(RLNE5894353)