Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:06 PM

9738 NE 138th Pl

9738 Northeast 138th Place · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9738 Northeast 138th Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1830 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
This three-bedroom and three-bathroom home is located in the Finn Hill neighborhood in Inglewood-Finn Hill, northern Kirkland. The lot is generously spacious with a wide yard. Up front, you will be greeted by a long driveway and a two-car garage connected to a charming blue house. Out back is where a vast open patio sits, perfect for outdoor parties. The interior features wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort, with only the dining area and kitchen being fully-tiled. The kitchen features stylish wooden cupboards, smooth tiled countertops, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. Tall windows, chandeliers, and carefully-placed lighting fixtures allow the house to be sun-filled during the day yet still well-lit at night. The living room also features a fireplace to cozy up to when it gets chilly and ceiling fans when it gets too hot. In-unit washer and dryer are also provided.

Nearby parks:
Brookhaven Park, Edith Moulton Park and Kingsgate Park

Nearby Schools:
Juanita Elementary School - 0.47 miles, 6/10
Henry David Thoreau Elementary School - 0.95 miles, 9/10
Juanita High School - 0.84 miles, 8/10
Helen Keller Elementary School - 0.68 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
244 - 0.1 miles
234 - 0.1 miles
238 - 0.3 miles
257 - 0.3 miles

(RLNE5894353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9738 NE 138th Pl have any available units?
9738 NE 138th Pl has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9738 NE 138th Pl have?
Some of 9738 NE 138th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9738 NE 138th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9738 NE 138th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9738 NE 138th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9738 NE 138th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9738 NE 138th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9738 NE 138th Pl offers parking.
Does 9738 NE 138th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9738 NE 138th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9738 NE 138th Pl have a pool?
No, 9738 NE 138th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9738 NE 138th Pl have accessible units?
No, 9738 NE 138th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9738 NE 138th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9738 NE 138th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 9738 NE 138th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 9738 NE 138th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
