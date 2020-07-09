9738 NE 138th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

This three-bedroom and three-bathroom home is located in the Finn Hill neighborhood in Inglewood-Finn Hill, northern Kirkland. The lot is generously spacious with a wide yard. Up front, you will be greeted by a long driveway and a two-car garage connected to a charming blue house. Out back is where a vast open patio sits, perfect for outdoor parties. The interior features wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort, with only the dining area and kitchen being fully-tiled. The kitchen features stylish wooden cupboards, smooth tiled countertops, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. Tall windows, chandeliers, and carefully-placed lighting fixtures allow the house to be sun-filled during the day yet still well-lit at night. The living room also features a fireplace to cozy up to when it gets chilly and ceiling fans when it gets too hot. In-unit washer and dryer are also provided.



Nearby parks:

Brookhaven Park, Edith Moulton Park and Kingsgate Park



Nearby Schools:

Juanita Elementary School - 0.47 miles, 6/10

Henry David Thoreau Elementary School - 0.95 miles, 9/10

Juanita High School - 0.84 miles, 8/10

Helen Keller Elementary School - 0.68 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

244 - 0.1 miles

234 - 0.1 miles

238 - 0.3 miles

257 - 0.3 miles



