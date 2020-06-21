9201 NE Juanita Dr 206

Amenities
Property Description:
Wow! This is a lifestyle home with a newly updated modern building faade. Amazing views of the lake from the living room and dining room. Enjoy sunsets, seagulls, and even a private beach/picnic area for those summer parties.Updated kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, washer, dryer. The whole condo has been upgraded to include a beautiful 8 feet view window and carpets throughout. It comes with two parking spots, plenty of storage in the garage and a private parking area for guests! (Can accommodate about 20 cars). The condo unit also has access to a waterfront swimming pool and bbq area.
Master bedroom has an on-suite bathroom and a very big walk-in closet. There is also a spacious guest bedroom. There is an additional nook area that can easily be used as a small office. The living room has been upgraded with new accent walls and new paint throughout the condo unit. There is a feature wall above the fireplace making it very modern looking.
No Pets Allowed
