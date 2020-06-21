All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 9201 NE Juanita Dr 206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
9201 NE Juanita Dr 206
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

9201 NE Juanita Dr 206

9201 Northeast Juanita Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
South Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9201 Northeast Juanita Drive, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Unit 206 Available 07/01/20 Water front/View 2 bed 2 bath condo - Property Id: 291555

Property Description:
Wow! This is a lifestyle home with a newly updated modern building faade. Amazing views of the lake from the living room and dining room. Enjoy sunsets, seagulls, and even a private beach/picnic area for those summer parties.Updated kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, washer, dryer. The whole condo has been upgraded to include a beautiful 8 feet view window and carpets throughout. It comes with two parking spots, plenty of storage in the garage and a private parking area for guests! (Can accommodate about 20 cars). The condo unit also has access to a waterfront swimming pool and bbq area.

Master bedroom has an on-suite bathroom and a very big walk-in closet. There is also a spacious guest bedroom. There is an additional nook area that can easily be used as a small office. The living room has been upgraded with new accent walls and new paint throughout the condo unit. There is a feature wall above the fireplace making it very modern looking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291555
Property Id 291555

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9201 NE Juanita Dr 206 have any available units?
9201 NE Juanita Dr 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9201 NE Juanita Dr 206 have?
Some of 9201 NE Juanita Dr 206's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9201 NE Juanita Dr 206 currently offering any rent specials?
9201 NE Juanita Dr 206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9201 NE Juanita Dr 206 pet-friendly?
No, 9201 NE Juanita Dr 206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 9201 NE Juanita Dr 206 offer parking?
Yes, 9201 NE Juanita Dr 206 does offer parking.
Does 9201 NE Juanita Dr 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9201 NE Juanita Dr 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9201 NE Juanita Dr 206 have a pool?
Yes, 9201 NE Juanita Dr 206 has a pool.
Does 9201 NE Juanita Dr 206 have accessible units?
No, 9201 NE Juanita Dr 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 9201 NE Juanita Dr 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9201 NE Juanita Dr 206 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9201 NE Juanita Dr 206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9201 NE Juanita Dr 206 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way
Kirkland, WA 98034
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus