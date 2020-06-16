All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 906 1st St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
906 1st St S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

906 1st St S

906 1st Street South · (425) 369-4955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Moss Bay
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

906 1st Street South, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 906 1st St S · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.75 Bath Home in Kirkland - First and security of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. Pet negotiable with $500 nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.

This 4 bedroom 2.75 bath home is located close to the downtown Kirkland neighborhood. The home has high vaulted ceilings and skylights with large windows that let in lots of natural light. Spacious kitchen with eating space, radiant heated floors, and granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large family room that opens out to a deck perfect for entertaining and enjoying the view. Main floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths (master bath also has radiant heated floors) with 2 other bedrooms located on the lower level. Lower level includes a sprawling rec room that opens out to the backyard. Botanic yard, 2 attached garage, and 4-5 extra parking spaces in the driveway. Walking distance to Google, PCC, and downtown Kirkland. Lake Washington SD - Lakeview Elem, Kirkland Middle, Lake Washington High

Video Tour: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1LqmK5lp1nBfwvgIYClKJ1E0ZMAzMXRp8

(RLNE4000634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 1st St S have any available units?
906 1st St S has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 906 1st St S have?
Some of 906 1st St S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 1st St S currently offering any rent specials?
906 1st St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 1st St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 1st St S is pet friendly.
Does 906 1st St S offer parking?
Yes, 906 1st St S does offer parking.
Does 906 1st St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 1st St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 1st St S have a pool?
No, 906 1st St S does not have a pool.
Does 906 1st St S have accessible units?
No, 906 1st St S does not have accessible units.
Does 906 1st St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 1st St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 1st St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 1st St S does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 906 1st St S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct
Kirkland, WA 98033
Voda
207 Park Lane
Kirkland, WA 98033
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity