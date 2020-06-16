906 1st St S

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.75 Bath Home in Kirkland - First and security of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. Pet negotiable with $500 nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.



This 4 bedroom 2.75 bath home is located close to the downtown Kirkland neighborhood. The home has high vaulted ceilings and skylights with large windows that let in lots of natural light. Spacious kitchen with eating space, radiant heated floors, and granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large family room that opens out to a deck perfect for entertaining and enjoying the view. Main floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths (master bath also has radiant heated floors) with 2 other bedrooms located on the lower level. Lower level includes a sprawling rec room that opens out to the backyard. Botanic yard, 2 attached garage, and 4-5 extra parking spaces in the driveway. Walking distance to Google, PCC, and downtown Kirkland. Lake Washington SD - Lakeview Elem, Kirkland Middle, Lake Washington High



Video Tour: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1LqmK5lp1nBfwvgIYClKJ1E0ZMAzMXRp8



(RLNE4000634)