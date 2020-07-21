9020 Northeast 138th Place

Amenities
Come see this charming 1,870-square-foot house located on the quiet and peaceful Finn Hill neighborhood in Kirkland, Washington!
Nicely updated house with a lot of skylights and a big backyard on a quiet street.
This house is unfurnished with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It also comes with an attached garage.
The house is well-lit and well-ventilated with wide windows with blinds; recessed lightings; a nice fireplace in the living room; and hardwood and carpet flooring. Its nifty kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, cabinetry with plenty of storage; and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and refrigerator. The tidy bathrooms have flush toilets, vanities, sink wash, and shower enclosed in a frosted glass panel.
The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: gas, water, sewage, trash, and electricity. There is installed central A/C and electric heating for climate control.
There are an in-unit washer and dryer available.
Owner prefers non-smokers, and no pets (but flexible).
Nearby parks: Big Finn Hill Park, Inglemoor County Park, and Brookhaven Park.
Nearby Schools:
Henry David Thoreau Elementary School - 0.49 miles, 9/10
Discovery Community School - 0.76 miles, 9/10
Juanita High School - 1.21 miles, 8/10
Carl Sandburg Elementary School - 0.79 miles, 8/10
Bus lines:
244 - 0.3 mile
234 - 0.3 mile
(RLNE5002402)