9020 Northeast 138th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this charming 1,870-square-foot house located on the quiet and peaceful Finn Hill neighborhood in Kirkland, Washington!



Nicely updated house with a lot of skylights and a big backyard on a quiet street.



This house is unfurnished with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It also comes with an attached garage.



The house is well-lit and well-ventilated with wide windows with blinds; recessed lightings; a nice fireplace in the living room; and hardwood and carpet flooring. Its nifty kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, cabinetry with plenty of storage; and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and refrigerator. The tidy bathrooms have flush toilets, vanities, sink wash, and shower enclosed in a frosted glass panel.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: gas, water, sewage, trash, and electricity. There is installed central A/C and electric heating for climate control.



There are an in-unit washer and dryer available.



Owner prefers non-smokers, and no pets (but flexible).



Nearby parks: Big Finn Hill Park, Inglemoor County Park, and Brookhaven Park.



Nearby Schools:

Henry David Thoreau Elementary School - 0.49 miles, 9/10

Discovery Community School - 0.76 miles, 9/10

Juanita High School - 1.21 miles, 8/10

Carl Sandburg Elementary School - 0.79 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

244 - 0.3 mile

234 - 0.3 mile



(RLNE5002402)