Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

9020 Northeast 138th Place

9020 Northeast 138th Place · No Longer Available
Location

9020 Northeast 138th Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this charming 1,870-square-foot house located on the quiet and peaceful Finn Hill neighborhood in Kirkland, Washington!

Nicely updated house with a lot of skylights and a big backyard on a quiet street.

This house is unfurnished with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It also comes with an attached garage.

The house is well-lit and well-ventilated with wide windows with blinds; recessed lightings; a nice fireplace in the living room; and hardwood and carpet flooring. Its nifty kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, cabinetry with plenty of storage; and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and refrigerator. The tidy bathrooms have flush toilets, vanities, sink wash, and shower enclosed in a frosted glass panel.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: gas, water, sewage, trash, and electricity. There is installed central A/C and electric heating for climate control.

There are an in-unit washer and dryer available.

Owner prefers non-smokers, and no pets (but flexible).

Nearby parks: Big Finn Hill Park, Inglemoor County Park, and Brookhaven Park.

Nearby Schools:
Henry David Thoreau Elementary School - 0.49 miles, 9/10
Discovery Community School - 0.76 miles, 9/10
Juanita High School - 1.21 miles, 8/10
Carl Sandburg Elementary School - 0.79 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
244 - 0.3 mile
234 - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5002402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

