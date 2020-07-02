All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 8927 NE 142nd Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
8927 NE 142nd Way
Last updated January 21 2020 at 5:56 AM

8927 NE 142nd Way

8927 Northeast 142nd Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Finn Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8927 Northeast 142nd Way, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for a newly refurnished home? There's none other more modern than this property in Kirkland! This home resides in the cul-de-saq of a peaceful neighborhood. The double sectioned backyard, one elevated for additional space, is professionally landscaped; why spend money for beaches in Hawaii when your garden is already a perfect lounging area in the summer? In addition, the entire perimeter of the backyard is fully fenced for your privacy. Upon entering the home using the sliding glass doors, you will be amazed by the gorgeous kitchen appliances (most stainless-steel!) and the expansive granite counter tops. All of the paint in this home, both inside and out, was redone in the most modern fashion. Even the driveway has been newly paved for its new tenant's arrival!
Due to high call volume, please send an email for fast response to set up time for viewing.
> 12-month lease
> non refundable background, criminal and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old
> require most recent paycheck stubs, bank statements to support income and reserve criteria and last year W-2
> Move-in fee: first month's rent, $2800 deposit and $200 non-refundable fee
> Tenants to pay for all utilities
> no smoking unit
> max 2 pets with less than 20 lbs, non-dangerous breed, $300 pet deposit per pet
> manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8927 NE 142nd Way have any available units?
8927 NE 142nd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 8927 NE 142nd Way have?
Some of 8927 NE 142nd Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8927 NE 142nd Way currently offering any rent specials?
8927 NE 142nd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8927 NE 142nd Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8927 NE 142nd Way is pet friendly.
Does 8927 NE 142nd Way offer parking?
No, 8927 NE 142nd Way does not offer parking.
Does 8927 NE 142nd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8927 NE 142nd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8927 NE 142nd Way have a pool?
No, 8927 NE 142nd Way does not have a pool.
Does 8927 NE 142nd Way have accessible units?
No, 8927 NE 142nd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8927 NE 142nd Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8927 NE 142nd Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8927 NE 142nd Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8927 NE 142nd Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way
Kirkland, WA 98034
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Voda
207 Park Lane
Kirkland, WA 98033
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus