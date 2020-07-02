8927 NE 142nd Way

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for a newly refurnished home? There's none other more modern than this property in Kirkland! This home resides in the cul-de-saq of a peaceful neighborhood. The double sectioned backyard, one elevated for additional space, is professionally landscaped; why spend money for beaches in Hawaii when your garden is already a perfect lounging area in the summer? In addition, the entire perimeter of the backyard is fully fenced for your privacy. Upon entering the home using the sliding glass doors, you will be amazed by the gorgeous kitchen appliances (most stainless-steel!) and the expansive granite counter tops. All of the paint in this home, both inside and out, was redone in the most modern fashion. Even the driveway has been newly paved for its new tenant's arrival!

Due to high call volume, please send an email for fast response to set up time for viewing.

> 12-month lease

> non refundable background, criminal and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old

> require most recent paycheck stubs, bank statements to support income and reserve criteria and last year W-2

> Move-in fee: first month's rent, $2800 deposit and $200 non-refundable fee

> Tenants to pay for all utilities

> no smoking unit

> max 2 pets with less than 20 lbs, non-dangerous breed, $300 pet deposit per pet

> manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.