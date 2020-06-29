8443 NE 138th Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Single Family Home in Kirkland - Well maintained and updated 2 Story home in desirable Finn Hill neighborhood! This home consists of 4 beds (all upstairs) and 2.5 baths (master bed has private bath and walk in closet) and is Move In Ready! Updated 'farmhouse' style kitchen w/ huge dining space, awesome built-ins, granite tops + white cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout! Updated baths 'Drive thru' garage bay w/ work shop area (Ideal for those hobby enthusiast)! Huge level yard (fenced) + a short stroll to schools + Big Finn Hill Park.

Schedule a tour online, Option to end 6/30/20 or 8/31/20

First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified) $45 application fee (per adult) Security Deposit is $2000 ($500 is non refundable) Pet ok on CBC basis and $500 (per pet) pet fee paid. Tenant maintains yard, tenant pays all utilities, Tenant pays for Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly - per unit)



Video tour: //www.youtube.com/embed/hzL0Ax9f_7s

(RLNE4089808)