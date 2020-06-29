All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

8443 NE 138th Street

8443 Northeast 138th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8443 Northeast 138th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home in Kirkland - Well maintained and updated 2 Story home in desirable Finn Hill neighborhood! This home consists of 4 beds (all upstairs) and 2.5 baths (master bed has private bath and walk in closet) and is Move In Ready! Updated 'farmhouse' style kitchen w/ huge dining space, awesome built-ins, granite tops + white cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout! Updated baths 'Drive thru' garage bay w/ work shop area (Ideal for those hobby enthusiast)! Huge level yard (fenced) + a short stroll to schools + Big Finn Hill Park.
Schedule a tour online, Option to end 6/30/20 or 8/31/20
First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified) $45 application fee (per adult) Security Deposit is $2000 ($500 is non refundable) Pet ok on CBC basis and $500 (per pet) pet fee paid. Tenant maintains yard, tenant pays all utilities, Tenant pays for Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly - per unit)

Schedule a showing online: https://showmojo.com/l/4de03a3036/8443-ne-138th-st-kirkland-wa-98034
Video tour: //www.youtube.com/embed/hzL0Ax9f_7s
Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE4089808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8443 NE 138th Street have any available units?
8443 NE 138th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 8443 NE 138th Street have?
Some of 8443 NE 138th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8443 NE 138th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8443 NE 138th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8443 NE 138th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8443 NE 138th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8443 NE 138th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8443 NE 138th Street offers parking.
Does 8443 NE 138th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8443 NE 138th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8443 NE 138th Street have a pool?
No, 8443 NE 138th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8443 NE 138th Street have accessible units?
No, 8443 NE 138th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8443 NE 138th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8443 NE 138th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8443 NE 138th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8443 NE 138th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
