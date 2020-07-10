Amenities
827 Lake St S #208 Available 06/16/20 Lakefront Condo Downtown Kirkland. Beautiful remodel with Panoramic views of lake, City & mountains. Furnished Option.
Gregory Property Management, Inc
This is one special lake front condo loaded with special features and upgrades. Located on Kirkland water front Lake Washington Blvd, it is a beautiful lake front walk to the shops and restaurants of Downtown Kirkland. This home is beautiful, meticulous, and near perfect.
* Upon entry you will immediately notice the quality construction and the blend of classic and modern features
* Unobstructed views from the Living room, the Kitchen, the master bedroom, & the sitting room.
* Hardwood floors throughout.
* The kitchen is spacious and features Custom cabinetry, granite counters and a center island with built in wine rack.
* Off of the kitchen is the Sitting room with a built-in corner seating and a corner fireplace.
* The living room features a wall of windows to take in the Views.
* The view deck is fully covered and it is not small. Big enough for full sized set of outdoor furniture. Picture morning coffee and evening sunsets. Portable heater included.
* The master bedroom is quite spacious and it has the same beautiful views and a sliding glass door with direct access to the covered view deck.
* The master Bathroom is what you would expect. Hardwood and tile floors, Floating style vanity, and a beautiful custom tile and glass shower.
* The Laundry center feature sliding barn style door.
* Secured garage with 2 designated parking spaces.
* This home has shared access to the boat dock. It does not have a boat slip but has the use of the dock for play, swimming, load/off load a boat or just sit and watch the sunset.
Need a Furnished home? Ask us about the Fully furnished option.
**Property Manager - Joe Knapp - 206-795-9114**
No Cats Allowed
