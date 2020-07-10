Amenities

827 Lake St S #208 Available 06/16/20 Lakefront Condo Downtown Kirkland. Beautiful remodel with Panoramic views of lake, City & mountains. Furnished Option.

This is one special lake front condo loaded with special features and upgrades. Located on Kirkland water front Lake Washington Blvd, it is a beautiful lake front walk to the shops and restaurants of Downtown Kirkland. This home is beautiful, meticulous, and near perfect.

* Upon entry you will immediately notice the quality construction and the blend of classic and modern features

* Unobstructed views from the Living room, the Kitchen, the master bedroom, & the sitting room.

* Hardwood floors throughout.

* The kitchen is spacious and features Custom cabinetry, granite counters and a center island with built in wine rack.

* Off of the kitchen is the Sitting room with a built-in corner seating and a corner fireplace.

* The living room features a wall of windows to take in the Views.

* The view deck is fully covered and it is not small. Big enough for full sized set of outdoor furniture. Picture morning coffee and evening sunsets. Portable heater included.

* The master bedroom is quite spacious and it has the same beautiful views and a sliding glass door with direct access to the covered view deck.

* The master Bathroom is what you would expect. Hardwood and tile floors, Floating style vanity, and a beautiful custom tile and glass shower.

* The Laundry center feature sliding barn style door.

* Secured garage with 2 designated parking spaces.

* This home has shared access to the boat dock. It does not have a boat slip but has the use of the dock for play, swimming, load/off load a boat or just sit and watch the sunset.



Need a Furnished home? Ask us about the Fully furnished option.



No Cats Allowed



