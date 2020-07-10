All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 827 Lake St S #208.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
827 Lake St S #208
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

827 Lake St S #208

827 Lake Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Moss Bay
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

827 Lake Street South, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
827 Lake St S #208 Available 06/16/20 Lakefront Condo Downtown Kirkland. Beautiful remodel with Panoramic views of lake, City & mountains. Furnished Option. - **To schedule a viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

This is one special lake front condo loaded with special features and upgrades. Located on Kirkland water front Lake Washington Blvd, it is a beautiful lake front walk to the shops and restaurants of Downtown Kirkland. This home is beautiful, meticulous, and near perfect.
* Upon entry you will immediately notice the quality construction and the blend of classic and modern features
* Unobstructed views from the Living room, the Kitchen, the master bedroom, & the sitting room.
* Hardwood floors throughout.
* The kitchen is spacious and features Custom cabinetry, granite counters and a center island with built in wine rack.
* Off of the kitchen is the Sitting room with a built-in corner seating and a corner fireplace.
* The living room features a wall of windows to take in the Views.
* The view deck is fully covered and it is not small. Big enough for full sized set of outdoor furniture. Picture morning coffee and evening sunsets. Portable heater included.
* The master bedroom is quite spacious and it has the same beautiful views and a sliding glass door with direct access to the covered view deck.
* The master Bathroom is what you would expect. Hardwood and tile floors, Floating style vanity, and a beautiful custom tile and glass shower.
* The Laundry center feature sliding barn style door.
* Secured garage with 2 designated parking spaces.
* This home has shared access to the boat dock. It does not have a boat slip but has the use of the dock for play, swimming, load/off load a boat or just sit and watch the sunset.

Need a Furnished home? Ask us about the Fully furnished option.

**To schedule a viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

**Property Manager - Joe Knapp - 206-795-9114**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5835666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Lake St S #208 have any available units?
827 Lake St S #208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 827 Lake St S #208 have?
Some of 827 Lake St S #208's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 Lake St S #208 currently offering any rent specials?
827 Lake St S #208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Lake St S #208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 Lake St S #208 is pet friendly.
Does 827 Lake St S #208 offer parking?
Yes, 827 Lake St S #208 offers parking.
Does 827 Lake St S #208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 Lake St S #208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Lake St S #208 have a pool?
No, 827 Lake St S #208 does not have a pool.
Does 827 Lake St S #208 have accessible units?
No, 827 Lake St S #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Lake St S #208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 Lake St S #208 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 827 Lake St S #208 have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 Lake St S #208 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus