823 Kirkland Way Available 08/01/20 Elegant Downtown Kirkland Home for Rent - Location! Just a few minutes walk to downtown Kirkland! Spacious open room concept. You'll love the natural light throughout the house. Large bonus room in addition to 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Huge gourmet Kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances. Viking range, 2 ovens, Miele refrigerator. Dramatic 2.5" thick white and dark vines granite counter-tops. All hardware and lighting upgraded by designer. Beautiful millwork, dark cherry wood floors. Beautifully stained concrete private roadway where only 5 lovely neighbors share (rare for homes in downtown Kirkland). Air conditioning, outdoor pizza oven and barbecue pit. Great for entertaining family and friends.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4770738)