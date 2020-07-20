All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 823 Kirkland Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
823 Kirkland Way
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

823 Kirkland Way

823 Kirkland Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Moss Bay
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

823 Kirkland Way, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
823 Kirkland Way Available 08/01/20 Elegant Downtown Kirkland Home for Rent - Location! Just a few minutes walk to downtown Kirkland! Spacious open room concept. You'll love the natural light throughout the house. Large bonus room in addition to 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Huge gourmet Kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances. Viking range, 2 ovens, Miele refrigerator. Dramatic 2.5" thick white and dark vines granite counter-tops. All hardware and lighting upgraded by designer. Beautiful millwork, dark cherry wood floors. Beautifully stained concrete private roadway where only 5 lovely neighbors share (rare for homes in downtown Kirkland). Air conditioning, outdoor pizza oven and barbecue pit. Great for entertaining family and friends.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4770738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Kirkland Way have any available units?
823 Kirkland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 823 Kirkland Way have?
Some of 823 Kirkland Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Kirkland Way currently offering any rent specials?
823 Kirkland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Kirkland Way pet-friendly?
No, 823 Kirkland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 823 Kirkland Way offer parking?
No, 823 Kirkland Way does not offer parking.
Does 823 Kirkland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Kirkland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Kirkland Way have a pool?
No, 823 Kirkland Way does not have a pool.
Does 823 Kirkland Way have accessible units?
No, 823 Kirkland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Kirkland Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 Kirkland Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 823 Kirkland Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 823 Kirkland Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Voda
207 Park Lane
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St
Kirkland, WA 98034
The 101
101 Main St
Kirkland, WA 98033
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus