718 Kirkland Cir Apt B202

$750 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT + 3 MONTHS REBATE



Hurry! Sign the lease on or before June 15th to avail the $750 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT in your first full month's rent! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Appealing, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo home property rental on the serene Moss Bay neighborhood in Kirkland, WA. It comes with assigned, permitted 1 covered (#23), and 1 uncovered parking (#123).



The cozy and bright interior features include carpeted floors, large windows with blinds, and a fireplace. Its lovely kitchen has fine cabinets; granite countertops; refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and oven/range. Large built-in closets furnished its bedrooms. Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos equipped the bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided along with electric heating. The exterior has an HOA-maintained yard.



Renters can freely use the clubhouse, swimming pool, and hot tub. Theres storage inside the unit in the hallway. No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited. The tenant will be responsible for electricity (PSE), cable, and Internet (Comcast, Verizon). The landlord will cover water, sewage, trash, landscaping, and HOA fees.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zkzBLh9ci5x



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Kirkland Ave, Peter Kirk Memorial Park, and Everest Memorial Park.



Walk Score: 75. Its located in a Very Walkable area.



