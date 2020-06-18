All apartments in Kirkland
718 Kirkland Cir Apt B202

718 Kirkland Circle · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

718 Kirkland Circle, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
$750 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT + 3 MONTHS REBATE

Hurry! Sign the lease on or before June 15th to avail the $750 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT in your first full month's rent! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Appealing, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo home property rental on the serene Moss Bay neighborhood in Kirkland, WA. It comes with assigned, permitted 1 covered (#23), and 1 uncovered parking (#123).

The cozy and bright interior features include carpeted floors, large windows with blinds, and a fireplace. Its lovely kitchen has fine cabinets; granite countertops; refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and oven/range. Large built-in closets furnished its bedrooms. Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos equipped the bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided along with electric heating. The exterior has an HOA-maintained yard.

Renters can freely use the clubhouse, swimming pool, and hot tub. Theres storage inside the unit in the hallway. No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited. The tenant will be responsible for electricity (PSE), cable, and Internet (Comcast, Verizon). The landlord will cover water, sewage, trash, landscaping, and HOA fees.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zkzBLh9ci5x

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Kirkland Ave, Peter Kirk Memorial Park, and Everest Memorial Park.

Walk Score: 75. Its located in a Very Walkable area.

(RLNE5643475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

