702 kirkland Way #10

Kirkland Condo 2 bed + Den, Secure Garage w 2 Parking Stalls! - Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home.

This Condo is in an EXCELLENT location! Located in Downtown Kirkland with easy walk to all of downtown, including the waterfront, restaurants, bars, pet friendly shops, theater, grocery, nightlife and more!

* Gated Secure community.

* 2nd floor unit on corner giving only 1 adjoining neighbor.

* The kitchen is open the the living room and features an eating bar and pull out cabinet shelves.

* 2 sided gas fireplace separates the dining room and the living room.

* The Master bedroom is large enough for king size furniture, and has a sliding glass door to the large, fully covered deck.

* Private master bath features a soaking tub, separate shower, double sinks, and large walk-in closet.

* There is a second bedroom near the main bathroom, perfect for your guests!

* Den/office with french doors.

* The garage is gated and this condo comes with 2 parking places and a storage locker.

Sorry, no pets. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home.

