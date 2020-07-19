All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

702 kirkland Way #10

702 Kirkland Way · No Longer Available
Location

702 Kirkland Way, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
Kirkland Condo 2 bed + Den, Secure Garage w 2 Parking Stalls! - Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home.
Windermere NE / Gregory Property Management 425-295-5902.

This Condo is in an EXCELLENT location! Located in Downtown Kirkland with easy walk to all of downtown, including the waterfront, restaurants, bars, pet friendly shops, theater, grocery, nightlife and more!
* Gated Secure community.
* 2nd floor unit on corner giving only 1 adjoining neighbor.
* The kitchen is open the the living room and features an eating bar and pull out cabinet shelves.
* 2 sided gas fireplace separates the dining room and the living room.
* The Master bedroom is large enough for king size furniture, and has a sliding glass door to the large, fully covered deck.
* Private master bath features a soaking tub, separate shower, double sinks, and large walk-in closet.
* There is a second bedroom near the main bathroom, perfect for your guests!
* Den/office with french doors.
* The garage is gated and this condo comes with 2 parking places and a storage locker.
Sorry, no pets. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home.
Windermere NE / Gregory Property Management 425-295-5902.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4565935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 kirkland Way #10 have any available units?
702 kirkland Way #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 702 kirkland Way #10 have?
Some of 702 kirkland Way #10's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 kirkland Way #10 currently offering any rent specials?
702 kirkland Way #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 kirkland Way #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 kirkland Way #10 is pet friendly.
Does 702 kirkland Way #10 offer parking?
Yes, 702 kirkland Way #10 offers parking.
Does 702 kirkland Way #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 kirkland Way #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 kirkland Way #10 have a pool?
No, 702 kirkland Way #10 does not have a pool.
Does 702 kirkland Way #10 have accessible units?
No, 702 kirkland Way #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 702 kirkland Way #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 kirkland Way #10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 kirkland Way #10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 kirkland Way #10 does not have units with air conditioning.
