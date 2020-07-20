All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 6837 NE 129th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
6837 NE 129th St
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

6837 NE 129th St

6837 Northeast 129th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Finn Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6837 Northeast 129th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6837 NE 129th St Available 06/01/19 LUXURY 4BD/3BA KIRKLAND, LAKE WA VIEWS $3695/MONTH - **$3695/month, 6 month lease ending November/December 2019**
**4 Bedroom, 2.75 Bath, 3500 SF, Like-new 2014 built**
**Large 2 car garage and two patios, 3550 SF, 20000 SF lot**
**First month's rent ($3695) and security deposit ($3695) due upon move in**
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This home offers beautiful, updated, spacious 4 bedroom and 2.75 bathroom luxury living space. Great floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. House is like-new condition with luxury fixtures and appliances. Perfect for larger or growing families as there is a room for everyone! High ceilings and lots of windows provide great natural light throughout. Fireplace in the living room provides a great focal point. Open kitchen and dining room provide one giant room. Kitchen has all the bells and whistles including high ceilings, granite countertops, SS Appliances, and beautiful wood cabinets. Large 2 car attached garage with internal unit entrance as well as many storage areas. Master bedroom on upper level with lake views includes 5 piece bath and huge walk-in closet with custom built-ins. 3 more large bedrooms with wood floors, large closets and windows on upper level. Huge, fully finished downstairs daylight basement with walk-out patio.

Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. Larger deposit would be required for each pet. Area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:
-Carl Sandberg Elementary
-Finn Hill Junior High School
-Juanita High School

There are also many amazing parks, entertainment, nearby. These include:
-Denny Park, St Edward State Park, Big Finn Hill Park, Inglewood Golf Club, Juanita Woodlands Park
- Inglewood Golf Club, Chateau Ste Michelle Winery, Inglewood Village, QFC

This home has everything you could want and more! Call or Email for a tour today!

(RLNE4159674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6837 NE 129th St have any available units?
6837 NE 129th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 6837 NE 129th St have?
Some of 6837 NE 129th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6837 NE 129th St currently offering any rent specials?
6837 NE 129th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6837 NE 129th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6837 NE 129th St is pet friendly.
Does 6837 NE 129th St offer parking?
Yes, 6837 NE 129th St offers parking.
Does 6837 NE 129th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6837 NE 129th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6837 NE 129th St have a pool?
No, 6837 NE 129th St does not have a pool.
Does 6837 NE 129th St have accessible units?
No, 6837 NE 129th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6837 NE 129th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6837 NE 129th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6837 NE 129th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6837 NE 129th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus