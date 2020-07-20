Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6837 NE 129th St Available 06/01/19 LUXURY 4BD/3BA KIRKLAND, LAKE WA VIEWS $3695/MONTH - **$3695/month, 6 month lease ending November/December 2019**

**4 Bedroom, 2.75 Bath, 3500 SF, Like-new 2014 built**

**Large 2 car garage and two patios, 3550 SF, 20000 SF lot**

**First month's rent ($3695) and security deposit ($3695) due upon move in**

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This home offers beautiful, updated, spacious 4 bedroom and 2.75 bathroom luxury living space. Great floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. House is like-new condition with luxury fixtures and appliances. Perfect for larger or growing families as there is a room for everyone! High ceilings and lots of windows provide great natural light throughout. Fireplace in the living room provides a great focal point. Open kitchen and dining room provide one giant room. Kitchen has all the bells and whistles including high ceilings, granite countertops, SS Appliances, and beautiful wood cabinets. Large 2 car attached garage with internal unit entrance as well as many storage areas. Master bedroom on upper level with lake views includes 5 piece bath and huge walk-in closet with custom built-ins. 3 more large bedrooms with wood floors, large closets and windows on upper level. Huge, fully finished downstairs daylight basement with walk-out patio.



Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. Larger deposit would be required for each pet. Area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:

-Carl Sandberg Elementary

-Finn Hill Junior High School

-Juanita High School



There are also many amazing parks, entertainment, nearby. These include:

-Denny Park, St Edward State Park, Big Finn Hill Park, Inglewood Golf Club, Juanita Woodlands Park

- Inglewood Golf Club, Chateau Ste Michelle Winery, Inglewood Village, QFC



This home has everything you could want and more! Call or Email for a tour today!



(RLNE4159674)