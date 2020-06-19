All apartments in Kirkland
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
6734 112th Ave NE
Last updated June 7 2019 at 7:48 PM

6734 112th Ave NE

6734 112th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6734 112th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
Central Houghton

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful newly remodeled one bed/bath first floor condo in Houghton/Kirkland. The condo has new flooring, paint, bathroom, kitchen with stainless appliances, washer/dryer, and wood fireplace. Walk to Houghton Market, waterfront, several stores, restaurants, and more. Close to 405 and several schools.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. $150 move-in fee. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6734 112th Ave NE have any available units?
6734 112th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 6734 112th Ave NE have?
Some of 6734 112th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6734 112th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6734 112th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6734 112th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 6734 112th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 6734 112th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 6734 112th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 6734 112th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6734 112th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6734 112th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6734 112th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6734 112th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6734 112th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6734 112th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6734 112th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6734 112th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6734 112th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
