6734 112th Ave NE

Beautiful newly remodeled one bed/bath first floor condo in Houghton/Kirkland. The condo has new flooring, paint, bathroom, kitchen with stainless appliances, washer/dryer, and wood fireplace. Walk to Houghton Market, waterfront, several stores, restaurants, and more. Close to 405 and several schools.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. $150 move-in fee. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



