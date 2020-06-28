666 17th Avenue West

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage pet friendly

Kirkland West of Market. Walk to DT Kirkland waterfront. Classic charmer on extra large lot. Quiet street. Attached garage - West of Market street is possibly the best Kirkland location. Beautiful neighborhood with lots of daylight reflecting off lake Washington. Walk to Downtown Kirkland shops, restaurants, and the waterfront. This home is mostly original and in fantastic condition. You can tell this home has been lovingly cared for over the years.

* Sitting on a double sized lot with a fully fenced rear yard.

* Carport and attached 2 car garage.

* Hardwood floors throughout the home and they have just been refinished.

* The kitchen has been Nicely remodeled.

* The living room features a wood burning fireplace.

* Ring doorbell and ADT Services Available

* Super cool Dutch door

* Electronic Dog doors

* Brick patio

* Alley access for garage and backyard

* New copper plumbing

* All double pane windows.

* Walk to nearby Lake Washington waterfront Park.

* Views of Olympic Mountains

* Lake Washington School District

Sorry, no cats. Dog under 20 lbs and over 1 year old will be considered.

Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. Gregory Property Management 425-908-7989



