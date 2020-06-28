All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

666 17th Avenue West

666 17th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

666 17th Avenue West, Kirkland, WA 98033
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carport
parking
garage
pet friendly
Kirkland West of Market. Walk to DT Kirkland waterfront. Classic charmer on extra large lot. Quiet street. Attached garage - West of Market street is possibly the best Kirkland location. Beautiful neighborhood with lots of daylight reflecting off lake Washington. Walk to Downtown Kirkland shops, restaurants, and the waterfront. This home is mostly original and in fantastic condition. You can tell this home has been lovingly cared for over the years.
* Sitting on a double sized lot with a fully fenced rear yard.
* Carport and attached 2 car garage.
* Hardwood floors throughout the home and they have just been refinished.
* The kitchen has been Nicely remodeled.
* The living room features a wood burning fireplace.
* Ring doorbell and ADT Services Available
* Super cool Dutch door
* Electronic Dog doors
* Brick patio
* Alley access for garage and backyard
* New copper plumbing
* All double pane windows.
* Walk to nearby Lake Washington waterfront Park.
* Views of Olympic Mountains
* Lake Washington School District
Sorry, no cats. Dog under 20 lbs and over 1 year old will be considered.
Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. Gregory Property Management 425-908-7989

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5086123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 666 17th Avenue West have any available units?
666 17th Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 666 17th Avenue West have?
Some of 666 17th Avenue West's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 666 17th Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
666 17th Avenue West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 666 17th Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 666 17th Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 666 17th Avenue West offer parking?
Yes, 666 17th Avenue West offers parking.
Does 666 17th Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 666 17th Avenue West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 666 17th Avenue West have a pool?
No, 666 17th Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 666 17th Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 666 17th Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 666 17th Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
No, 666 17th Avenue West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 666 17th Avenue West have units with air conditioning?
No, 666 17th Avenue West does not have units with air conditioning.
