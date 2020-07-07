All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

615 6th St #405

615 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

615 6th Street, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Available Now!! 1/2 OF 1ST MONTH FREE! Gorgeous top floor corner with everything you could ever want!! - Lease must be signed on of before 1/31/2019 to receive 1/2 of February 2019 rent for free.
This Alluring 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condominium in the Park Avenue building is the home of your dreams! When first entering this top floor corner unit you'll instantly notice the the tall ceilings throughout the home making you feel like royalty. Through the entry way you'll be lead to the spacious and newly updated Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous granite counter tops, beautiful cabinetry with tons of space, stainless steel appliances and a large Bay window for tons natural lighting. The dining and living areas are also boasting with natural light making the home sparkle and feel extra cozy. The living room includes a stunning gas fireplace as well as an entrance to the Sunset Patio through the patio is a private entrance into the luxurious Master Suite. Through the spacious bedroom is the large 5 piece Bath and a huge walk in closet with California Closets. The second spacious Bedroom also has tons of natural light, a view of the Sunset patio and also includes the California Closets. On top of this amazing unit also included is a private storage area and 2 reserved parking spaces in a secured garage which requires a key to access the building for extra security. This home is close to tons of unique activities, shopping, restaurants, a short walk to the gorgeous Kirkland waterfront and super easy access to 405. Don't miss your chance to live like royalty!!

SQ FT: 1,275

YEAR BUILT: 2005

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Park Avenue

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Peter Kirk
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kirkland
HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Washington

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: No Pets

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: Secured Parking, Private Storage, Water, Sewer, & Garbage

SPECIAL TERMS:
**Renters insurance is required**
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Refundable Security Deposit: $2,500.00

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $300.00

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4551465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

