615 6th St #405

Available Now!! 1/2 OF 1ST MONTH FREE! Gorgeous top floor corner with everything you could ever want!! - Lease must be signed on of before 1/31/2019 to receive 1/2 of February 2019 rent for free.

This Alluring 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condominium in the Park Avenue building is the home of your dreams! When first entering this top floor corner unit you'll instantly notice the the tall ceilings throughout the home making you feel like royalty. Through the entry way you'll be lead to the spacious and newly updated Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous granite counter tops, beautiful cabinetry with tons of space, stainless steel appliances and a large Bay window for tons natural lighting. The dining and living areas are also boasting with natural light making the home sparkle and feel extra cozy. The living room includes a stunning gas fireplace as well as an entrance to the Sunset Patio through the patio is a private entrance into the luxurious Master Suite. Through the spacious bedroom is the large 5 piece Bath and a huge walk in closet with California Closets. The second spacious Bedroom also has tons of natural light, a view of the Sunset patio and also includes the California Closets. On top of this amazing unit also included is a private storage area and 2 reserved parking spaces in a secured garage which requires a key to access the building for extra security. This home is close to tons of unique activities, shopping, restaurants, a short walk to the gorgeous Kirkland waterfront and super easy access to 405. Don't miss your chance to live like royalty!!



SQ FT: 1,275



YEAR BUILT: 2005



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Park Avenue



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Peter Kirk

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kirkland

HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Washington



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: No Pets



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: Secured Parking, Private Storage, Water, Sewer, & Garbage



SPECIAL TERMS:

**Renters insurance is required**

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Refundable Security Deposit: $2,500.00



Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $300.00



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



