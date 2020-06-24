All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

458 4th Ave

458 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

458 4th Avenue, Kirkland, WA 98033
Norkirk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- This 2-story townhouse is located in the heart of Kirkland. The lower level features a kitchen with SS appliances, wood flooring and granite countertops. The family room has a FP and slider that leads to a balcony. The upper level features a master bedroom with balcony and separate bathroom. The second bedroom also has a full private bathroom. There is a full-sized washer and dryer on this level. The unit also comes with a single car garage. This unit is with walking distance to the waterfront, shops, restaurants and Google. For commuters, you are minutes away from I-405 and a short drive from Redmond and Bellevue. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,200 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4855849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 458 4th Ave have any available units?
458 4th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 458 4th Ave have?
Some of 458 4th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
458 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 4th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 458 4th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 458 4th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 458 4th Ave offers parking.
Does 458 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 458 4th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 458 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 458 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 458 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 458 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 458 4th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 458 4th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 458 4th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
