458 4th Ave

- This 2-story townhouse is located in the heart of Kirkland. The lower level features a kitchen with SS appliances, wood flooring and granite countertops. The family room has a FP and slider that leads to a balcony. The upper level features a master bedroom with balcony and separate bathroom. The second bedroom also has a full private bathroom. There is a full-sized washer and dryer on this level. The unit also comes with a single car garage. This unit is with walking distance to the waterfront, shops, restaurants and Google. For commuters, you are minutes away from I-405 and a short drive from Redmond and Bellevue. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,200 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



