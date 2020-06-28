440 4th Ave S

Amenities

Contemporary Luxury Home Downtown Kirkland - Swank home offers urban retreat. Shibui landscaping incorporates abundant organic elements with contemporary hardscape, water elements, and outdoor fireplace. Main: hardwood floors, great room, modern kitchen with slab quartz, bedroom, and 3/4 bath. Upstairs: large master suite with sumptuous bath, upgraded walk-in closet, 2nd en suite bedroom, and laundry. Blocks to Cross Kirkland corridor, Google, Lake Washington, Kirkland Urban, Lake Street, and Lakeview Elementary.



Terms: 1st months rent and $5000 deposit. 12+ month lease. Pets only considered on a case by case basis. No smoking.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



