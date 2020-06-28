All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 440 4th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
440 4th Ave S
Last updated December 12 2019 at 1:24 AM

440 4th Ave S

440 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Moss Bay
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

440 4th Avenue South, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/440-4th-ave-s?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Contemporary Luxury Home Downtown Kirkland - Swank home offers urban retreat. Shibui landscaping incorporates abundant organic elements with contemporary hardscape, water elements, and outdoor fireplace. Main: hardwood floors, great room, modern kitchen with slab quartz, bedroom, and 3/4 bath. Upstairs: large master suite with sumptuous bath, upgraded walk-in closet, 2nd en suite bedroom, and laundry. Blocks to Cross Kirkland corridor, Google, Lake Washington, Kirkland Urban, Lake Street, and Lakeview Elementary.

Terms: 1st months rent and $5000 deposit. 12+ month lease. Pets only considered on a case by case basis. No smoking.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 4th Ave S have any available units?
440 4th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 440 4th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
440 4th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 4th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 440 4th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 440 4th Ave S offer parking?
No, 440 4th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 440 4th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 4th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 4th Ave S have a pool?
No, 440 4th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 440 4th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 440 4th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 440 4th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 4th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 4th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 4th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Voda
207 Park Lane
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus