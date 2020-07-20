All apartments in Kirkland
3727 96th Ave NE
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

3727 96th Ave NE

3727 96th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3727 96th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
Lakeview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
pet friendly
Stunning 5 Bed 3.5 Bath in Sought After Reserve at Yarrow Bay - Privacy abounds on this generous lot with lush landscaping & views of Yarrow Bay Wetlands. Magnificent mountainside water feature highlights the backyard retreat. Impressive, stylish updates throughout. Ultimate great room with slab granite kitchen, casual dining, inviting family & access to the deck. Vaulted bonus/media room. Lavish master with bay window displays majestic sunsets. Den/5th BR with full bath & access to deck. Expansive windows. Ample storage. Ideal location. Bellevue Schools!

First, last, and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. Pets conditional with a $300 nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking. Application at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1880745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3727 96th Ave NE have any available units?
3727 96th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 3727 96th Ave NE have?
Some of 3727 96th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3727 96th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
3727 96th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3727 96th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3727 96th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 3727 96th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 3727 96th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 3727 96th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3727 96th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3727 96th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 3727 96th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 3727 96th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 3727 96th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3727 96th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3727 96th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3727 96th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3727 96th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
