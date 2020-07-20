3727 96th Ave NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities media room pet friendly

Stunning 5 Bed 3.5 Bath in Sought After Reserve at Yarrow Bay - Privacy abounds on this generous lot with lush landscaping & views of Yarrow Bay Wetlands. Magnificent mountainside water feature highlights the backyard retreat. Impressive, stylish updates throughout. Ultimate great room with slab granite kitchen, casual dining, inviting family & access to the deck. Vaulted bonus/media room. Lavish master with bay window displays majestic sunsets. Den/5th BR with full bath & access to deck. Expansive windows. Ample storage. Ideal location. Bellevue Schools!



First, last, and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. Pets conditional with a $300 nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking. Application at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1880745)