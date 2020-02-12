All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

215 9th St #D103

215 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

215 9th Street, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Updated Condo in Kirkland! - Two bedroom, two bath condo for rent in Kirkland available!

1st floor unit level, convenient location, close to shopping and freeway access! Spacious living room, fully updated kitchen and large bedrooms.
Community pool, hot tub, 2 dedicated parking spots, storage off of patio. Patio backs to a beautiful greenbelt which makes this condo feel private and secluded. Water, sewer and garbage included in the rent. No Pets

Deposit and 1st months rent moves you in!

Please call 425-257-2046 to schedule a showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5009105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 9th St #D103 have any available units?
215 9th St #D103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 215 9th St #D103 have?
Some of 215 9th St #D103's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 9th St #D103 currently offering any rent specials?
215 9th St #D103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 9th St #D103 pet-friendly?
No, 215 9th St #D103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 215 9th St #D103 offer parking?
Yes, 215 9th St #D103 offers parking.
Does 215 9th St #D103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 9th St #D103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 9th St #D103 have a pool?
Yes, 215 9th St #D103 has a pool.
Does 215 9th St #D103 have accessible units?
No, 215 9th St #D103 does not have accessible units.
Does 215 9th St #D103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 9th St #D103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 9th St #D103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 9th St #D103 does not have units with air conditioning.
