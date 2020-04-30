211 Kirkland Ave #214

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym

Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Kirkland - This 1 bed 1 bath condo is located in the heart of downtown Kirkland just steps from shops and restaurants. Bedroom features a large walk in closet with an additional den in the living area. Large private patio for soaking in the sun. Condo amenities include an on-site manager and fitness center.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40 application per person. Rent includes garbage. Tenant is responsible for water/sewer and electricity. One time move in fee of $300. No smoking, no pets. Applications available at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



