Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:33 PM

211 Kirkland Ave #214

211 Kirkland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

211 Kirkland Avenue, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Kirkland - This 1 bed 1 bath condo is located in the heart of downtown Kirkland just steps from shops and restaurants. Bedroom features a large walk in closet with an additional den in the living area. Large private patio for soaking in the sun. Condo amenities include an on-site manager and fitness center.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40 application per person. Rent includes garbage. Tenant is responsible for water/sewer and electricity. One time move in fee of $300. No smoking, no pets. Applications available at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5227168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Kirkland Ave #214 have any available units?
211 Kirkland Ave #214 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 211 Kirkland Ave #214 currently offering any rent specials?
211 Kirkland Ave #214 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Kirkland Ave #214 pet-friendly?
No, 211 Kirkland Ave #214 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 211 Kirkland Ave #214 offer parking?
No, 211 Kirkland Ave #214 does not offer parking.
Does 211 Kirkland Ave #214 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Kirkland Ave #214 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Kirkland Ave #214 have a pool?
No, 211 Kirkland Ave #214 does not have a pool.
Does 211 Kirkland Ave #214 have accessible units?
No, 211 Kirkland Ave #214 does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Kirkland Ave #214 have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Kirkland Ave #214 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Kirkland Ave #214 have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Kirkland Ave #214 does not have units with air conditioning.

