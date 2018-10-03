All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

195 Lake Ave W

195 Lake Avenue West · (888) 425-9457
Location

195 Lake Avenue West, Kirkland, WA 98033
Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 195 Lake Ave W · Avail. now

$8,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2780 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
One of a kind, Waterfront near Downtown Kirkland for Rent - Location, Location, Location. This waterfront home features 95+ ft of Kirklands finest Lake Washington shoreline. You can rent this property and enjoy luxury living with walking to downtown Kirkland and marina. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has oversized living & dining room, spacious enough for entertaining. Fireplace in family room for cooler nights. The upper bedroom has separate private entrance with its own sitting area. Decks on upper and lower level with amazing views. Covered entry, covered parking, Check out the modern dock, ladder with boat lift.

Available March 1st, 2020 - Minium 12 month Lease

Pets Allowed with $500 non-refundable plus $500 refundable security deposit per pet (max 2)

To Apply: www.RealtyProsNW.com

See rental criteria for details before applying.
https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud

Tenants are required to pay utilities. Landscaping included.

(RLNE5559056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Lake Ave W have any available units?
195 Lake Ave W has a unit available for $8,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 195 Lake Ave W have?
Some of 195 Lake Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Lake Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
195 Lake Ave W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Lake Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 Lake Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 195 Lake Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 195 Lake Ave W does offer parking.
Does 195 Lake Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 195 Lake Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Lake Ave W have a pool?
No, 195 Lake Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 195 Lake Ave W have accessible units?
No, 195 Lake Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Lake Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Lake Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Lake Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Lake Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
