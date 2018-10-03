195 Lake Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

One of a kind, Waterfront near Downtown Kirkland for Rent - Location, Location, Location. This waterfront home features 95+ ft of Kirklands finest Lake Washington shoreline. You can rent this property and enjoy luxury living with walking to downtown Kirkland and marina. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has oversized living & dining room, spacious enough for entertaining. Fireplace in family room for cooler nights. The upper bedroom has separate private entrance with its own sitting area. Decks on upper and lower level with amazing views. Covered entry, covered parking, Check out the modern dock, ladder with boat lift.



Available March 1st, 2020 - Minium 12 month Lease



Pets Allowed with $500 non-refundable plus $500 refundable security deposit per pet (max 2)



To Apply: www.RealtyProsNW.com



See rental criteria for details before applying.

https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud



Tenants are required to pay utilities. Landscaping included.



