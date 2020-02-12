14831 117th Pl NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Kirkland Home - Available NOW! Tri-level Kirkland home on a large corner lot nestled in a quiet neighborhood- High Woodlands. Ideal floor plan boasts three bedrooms on the upper level and family room on the lower level. Stainless Appliances in the kitchen and a gas range. Large downstairs family room is perfect as a game room or movie nights! Expansive deck with fully fenced backyard is ideal for outdoor entertaining and BBQs. 2 decorative fireplace in the living room. and family room. Attached two-car attached garage with extra storage. Close to the new Totem Lake Village with Whole Foods and Trader Joes. Just minutes away from the Woodinville Wine Country. Easy access to I-405. Perfect for someone working at Evergreen Hospital. Neighborhood pool with playground, tennis court, parks and bus line nearby. Sought after Northshore schools. A dog or cat is welcome with a $500 pet deposit but sorry, no smoking.



To schedule a showing, please call Netanya Richards, Avenue One, Seattle, WA, at 206-465-7594 or email netanya@avenueoneresidential.com. #avenueoneresidential #kirklandrental #rentkirkland #forleasekirkland #northshoreschoolrental



(RLNE2589393)