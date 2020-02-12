All apartments in Kirkland
14831 117th Pl NE
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:54 PM

14831 117th Pl NE

14831 117th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14831 117th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Kirkland Home - Available NOW! Tri-level Kirkland home on a large corner lot nestled in a quiet neighborhood- High Woodlands. Ideal floor plan boasts three bedrooms on the upper level and family room on the lower level. Stainless Appliances in the kitchen and a gas range. Large downstairs family room is perfect as a game room or movie nights! Expansive deck with fully fenced backyard is ideal for outdoor entertaining and BBQs. 2 decorative fireplace in the living room. and family room. Attached two-car attached garage with extra storage. Close to the new Totem Lake Village with Whole Foods and Trader Joes. Just minutes away from the Woodinville Wine Country. Easy access to I-405. Perfect for someone working at Evergreen Hospital. Neighborhood pool with playground, tennis court, parks and bus line nearby. Sought after Northshore schools. A dog or cat is welcome with a $500 pet deposit but sorry, no smoking.

To schedule a showing, please call Netanya Richards, Avenue One, Seattle, WA, at 206-465-7594 or email netanya@avenueoneresidential.com. #avenueoneresidential #kirklandrental #rentkirkland #forleasekirkland #northshoreschoolrental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14831 117th Pl NE have any available units?
14831 117th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 14831 117th Pl NE have?
Some of 14831 117th Pl NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14831 117th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
14831 117th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14831 117th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14831 117th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 14831 117th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 14831 117th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 14831 117th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14831 117th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14831 117th Pl NE have a pool?
Yes, 14831 117th Pl NE has a pool.
Does 14831 117th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 14831 117th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14831 117th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14831 117th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14831 117th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14831 117th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
