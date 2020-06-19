Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Property Amenities game room on-site laundry media room pet friendly

13916 94th Ave NE Available 01/07/20 Kirkland Finn Hill, Large Nicely updated Kitchen, territorial views, large flat yard. Bonus room + Den - This Kirkland home sits in the desirable neighborhood of Finn Hill, with excellent schools and in a good, central location. This spacious home has been well maintained, and features many updates.

* 3 bedrooms and a den on main floor.

* The Kitchen was fully remodeled recently and features beautiful updates!

* Custom cabinets, double ovens, gas cook range, slab granite counters, center island with drawers and cabinets on both sides, pantry cabinets, wall of cabinets with a granite serving counter, with built in desk.

* The kitchen also has a window seat with a bay window.

* Living room with vaulted ceiling, windows to take in the territorial views and a wood burning fireplace.

* Formal dining room has plenty of space for a large table.

* Out the sliding glass door is a large sun deck with a nice, calm territorial view to the East. Enjoy beautiful sunrises and sunsets.. master bedroom with a remodeled bath featuring a tile shower with glass doors.

* Downstairs is the family room, laundry room, 4th bedroom, and an Office/Den.

* The family room is big enough for a game room and a home theater.

* Beautifully updated stone fireplace in the downstairs family room. Wood burning.

* Laundry room with storage cabinets and half bath.

* The backyard can be accessed from the top floor deck or downstairs.

* Flat lawn with well maintained garden beds, mature plants and shrubs. Raspberry and Strawberry bushes. Irrigation.

* Updated top quality white vinyl windows throughout.

* Dogs accepted!

Sorry, No cats.

Please call us with any questions or to schedule a time to view the home at 206-795-9114 Gregory Property Management.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3300477)