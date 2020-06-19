Amenities
13916 94th Ave NE Available 01/07/20 Kirkland Finn Hill, Large Nicely updated Kitchen, territorial views, large flat yard. Bonus room + Den - This Kirkland home sits in the desirable neighborhood of Finn Hill, with excellent schools and in a good, central location. This spacious home has been well maintained, and features many updates.
* 3 bedrooms and a den on main floor.
* The Kitchen was fully remodeled recently and features beautiful updates!
* Custom cabinets, double ovens, gas cook range, slab granite counters, center island with drawers and cabinets on both sides, pantry cabinets, wall of cabinets with a granite serving counter, with built in desk.
* The kitchen also has a window seat with a bay window.
* Living room with vaulted ceiling, windows to take in the territorial views and a wood burning fireplace.
* Formal dining room has plenty of space for a large table.
* Out the sliding glass door is a large sun deck with a nice, calm territorial view to the East. Enjoy beautiful sunrises and sunsets.. master bedroom with a remodeled bath featuring a tile shower with glass doors.
* Downstairs is the family room, laundry room, 4th bedroom, and an Office/Den.
* The family room is big enough for a game room and a home theater.
* Beautifully updated stone fireplace in the downstairs family room. Wood burning.
* Laundry room with storage cabinets and half bath.
* The backyard can be accessed from the top floor deck or downstairs.
* Flat lawn with well maintained garden beds, mature plants and shrubs. Raspberry and Strawberry bushes. Irrigation.
* Updated top quality white vinyl windows throughout.
* Dogs accepted!
Sorry, No cats.
Please call us with any questions or to schedule a time to view the home at 206-795-9114 Gregory Property Management.
(RLNE3300477)