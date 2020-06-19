All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

13916 94th Ave NE

13916 94th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13916 94th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
media room
pet friendly
13916 94th Ave NE Available 01/07/20 Kirkland Finn Hill, Large Nicely updated Kitchen, territorial views, large flat yard. Bonus room + Den - This Kirkland home sits in the desirable neighborhood of Finn Hill, with excellent schools and in a good, central location. This spacious home has been well maintained, and features many updates.
* 3 bedrooms and a den on main floor.
* The Kitchen was fully remodeled recently and features beautiful updates!
* Custom cabinets, double ovens, gas cook range, slab granite counters, center island with drawers and cabinets on both sides, pantry cabinets, wall of cabinets with a granite serving counter, with built in desk.
* The kitchen also has a window seat with a bay window.
* Living room with vaulted ceiling, windows to take in the territorial views and a wood burning fireplace.
* Formal dining room has plenty of space for a large table.
* Out the sliding glass door is a large sun deck with a nice, calm territorial view to the East. Enjoy beautiful sunrises and sunsets.. master bedroom with a remodeled bath featuring a tile shower with glass doors.
* Downstairs is the family room, laundry room, 4th bedroom, and an Office/Den.
* The family room is big enough for a game room and a home theater.
* Beautifully updated stone fireplace in the downstairs family room. Wood burning.
* Laundry room with storage cabinets and half bath.
* The backyard can be accessed from the top floor deck or downstairs.
* Flat lawn with well maintained garden beds, mature plants and shrubs. Raspberry and Strawberry bushes. Irrigation.
* Updated top quality white vinyl windows throughout.
* Dogs accepted!
Sorry, No cats.
Please call us with any questions or to schedule a time to view the home at 206-795-9114 Gregory Property Management.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13916 94th Ave NE have any available units?
13916 94th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 13916 94th Ave NE have?
Some of 13916 94th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13916 94th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
13916 94th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13916 94th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13916 94th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 13916 94th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 13916 94th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 13916 94th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13916 94th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13916 94th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 13916 94th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 13916 94th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 13916 94th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13916 94th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13916 94th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13916 94th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13916 94th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

