13656 NE 129th St
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

13656 NE 129th St

13656 Northeast 129th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13656 Northeast 129th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - NEW beautiful 5bed 3.5bath house plus basement with a view. The house was built at 2015 by Toll Brothers. Formal 2-story dining room, gourmet kitchen w/center island granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, full-height backsplash, and adjoining great room. Fully-finished basement w/rec room, bedroom & full bath, 2 car garage. This is a quiet and nice kids friendly community.
The house is close to bus stops (buses going to Microsoft, Kirkland, Bellevue and Seattle. Close to grocery stores, blockbusters, restaurants, and churches!
The owner bought a full year(2018) service of pest control for the house!! Must to see the beautiful house!!

(RLNE4995791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13656 NE 129th St have any available units?
13656 NE 129th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 13656 NE 129th St have?
Some of 13656 NE 129th St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13656 NE 129th St currently offering any rent specials?
13656 NE 129th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13656 NE 129th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13656 NE 129th St is pet friendly.
Does 13656 NE 129th St offer parking?
Yes, 13656 NE 129th St offers parking.
Does 13656 NE 129th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13656 NE 129th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13656 NE 129th St have a pool?
No, 13656 NE 129th St does not have a pool.
Does 13656 NE 129th St have accessible units?
No, 13656 NE 129th St does not have accessible units.
Does 13656 NE 129th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13656 NE 129th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13656 NE 129th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13656 NE 129th St does not have units with air conditioning.
