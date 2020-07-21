13656 NE 129th St

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great House for Rent - NEW beautiful 5bed 3.5bath house plus basement with a view. The house was built at 2015 by Toll Brothers. Formal 2-story dining room, gourmet kitchen w/center island granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, full-height backsplash, and adjoining great room. Fully-finished basement w/rec room, bedroom & full bath, 2 car garage. This is a quiet and nice kids friendly community.

The house is close to bus stops (buses going to Microsoft, Kirkland, Bellevue and Seattle. Close to grocery stores, blockbusters, restaurants, and churches!

The owner bought a full year(2018) service of pest control for the house!! Must to see the beautiful house!!



(RLNE4995791)