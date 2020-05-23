All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

13138 NE 138th PL

13138 Northeast 138th Place · No Longer Available
Location

13138 Northeast 138th Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL, WELL-MAINTAINED, 4 BED HOME W EASY COMMUTE! - **$2795/month rent plus utilities; Available December; Landscaping maintenance included**
**4 bed, 2.5 bath, office, 2 car garage, backyard patio**
**Dogs allowed on case by case basis; 1 year lease or more**
**First month's rent ($2795) and security deposit ($2795) due upon move in**
Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

Large living room w/ hardwood floors, open kitchen w/ island, granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry, ample cabinet space and eating bar. 4 beds, 2.5 bathrooms and lots of natural light. Upstairs has a built-in desk/home office space, remodeled hallway bath and master with soaking tub

The home is located in an easily accessible and quiet neighborhood near all that Kirkland has to offer. Within walking distance you will find several parks, Lake Washington, bus lines to Bellevue and Seattle and many dining and entertainment options. Freeway access is close by and provides a straightforward commute to Seattle and the Eastside. Top-ranked Lake Washington School District schools are the following:
-John Muir Elementary School
-Kamiakin Junior High
-Juanita High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish access very close as well as Totem Lake
-Big Finn Hill Park, Saint Edward State Park, Sixty Acres, Juanita Beach Park, Edith Moulton Park
-Downtown Kirkland, Redmond, and Bothell very close, Totem Lake Mall, Evergreen Hospital
-Willows Run Golf Course, Inglewood CC, Bellevue Golf Course, Wayne Golf Course

This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5315423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13138 NE 138th PL have any available units?
13138 NE 138th PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 13138 NE 138th PL have?
Some of 13138 NE 138th PL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13138 NE 138th PL currently offering any rent specials?
13138 NE 138th PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13138 NE 138th PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 13138 NE 138th PL is pet friendly.
Does 13138 NE 138th PL offer parking?
Yes, 13138 NE 138th PL offers parking.
Does 13138 NE 138th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13138 NE 138th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13138 NE 138th PL have a pool?
No, 13138 NE 138th PL does not have a pool.
Does 13138 NE 138th PL have accessible units?
No, 13138 NE 138th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 13138 NE 138th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 13138 NE 138th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13138 NE 138th PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 13138 NE 138th PL does not have units with air conditioning.

