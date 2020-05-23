13138 NE 138th PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL, WELL-MAINTAINED, 4 BED HOME W EASY COMMUTE! - **$2795/month rent plus utilities; Available December; Landscaping maintenance included**

**4 bed, 2.5 bath, office, 2 car garage, backyard patio**

**Dogs allowed on case by case basis; 1 year lease or more**

**First month's rent ($2795) and security deposit ($2795) due upon move in**

Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



Large living room w/ hardwood floors, open kitchen w/ island, granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry, ample cabinet space and eating bar. 4 beds, 2.5 bathrooms and lots of natural light. Upstairs has a built-in desk/home office space, remodeled hallway bath and master with soaking tub



The home is located in an easily accessible and quiet neighborhood near all that Kirkland has to offer. Within walking distance you will find several parks, Lake Washington, bus lines to Bellevue and Seattle and many dining and entertainment options. Freeway access is close by and provides a straightforward commute to Seattle and the Eastside. Top-ranked Lake Washington School District schools are the following:

-John Muir Elementary School

-Kamiakin Junior High

-Juanita High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish access very close as well as Totem Lake

-Big Finn Hill Park, Saint Edward State Park, Sixty Acres, Juanita Beach Park, Edith Moulton Park

-Downtown Kirkland, Redmond, and Bothell very close, Totem Lake Mall, Evergreen Hospital

-Willows Run Golf Course, Inglewood CC, Bellevue Golf Course, Wayne Golf Course



This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call today!



No Cats Allowed



