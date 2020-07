Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't hesitate. Wow, One story, in Rose Hill, Light and Bright...Open floor plan, Vaulted ceilings, Bamboo floors, No Stairs in the home. South facing back yard. Remodeled kitchen with stainless and granite. Cul de Sac location close to everything Kirkland. Walk to Mark Twain across the street. Walk to Woodlands Park 1 block away. 7 min to Google, Microsoft, 2 min to Costco. Excellent location.