12750 103rd Pl NE

Available 07/15/20 Kirkland home 3 bdrm 2 ba 1,850 sq. ft. - Property Id: 91830



Completely remodeled single-family 3 bd, 2 bath rambler home located in one of the best kept communities in Kirkland. This former model home has:

• a light filled open floor plan with vaulted ceilings

• in-house washer and dryer

• a fully fenced backyard with storage shed

• an oversized master suite with vaulted ceilings, mirror closet door and an accompanying master bath w/ double sinks

• convenient access to I-405, Juanita Beach as well as local shopping and public transportation. Owner pays the monthly HOA dues which covers front yard maintenance and the community grounds.

• Kitchen with greenhouse window

The house's double car garage has been converted into a huge rec room, office, or play room. Two cars can be parked in the driveway and there is more than enough parking for guests on the street.

No Pets Allowed



