12750 103rd Pl NE
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

12750 103rd Pl NE

12750 103rd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12750 103rd Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/15/20 Kirkland home 3 bdrm 2 ba 1,850 sq. ft. - Property Id: 91830

Completely remodeled single-family 3 bd, 2 bath rambler home located in one of the best kept communities in Kirkland. This former model home has:
• a light filled open floor plan with vaulted ceilings
• in-house washer and dryer
• a fully fenced backyard with storage shed
• an oversized master suite with vaulted ceilings, mirror closet door and an accompanying master bath w/ double sinks
• convenient access to I-405, Juanita Beach as well as local shopping and public transportation. Owner pays the monthly HOA dues which covers front yard maintenance and the community grounds.
• Kitchen with greenhouse window
The house's double car garage has been converted into a huge rec room, office, or play room. Two cars can be parked in the driveway and there is more than enough parking for guests on the street.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91830
Property Id 91830

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5895743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12750 103rd Pl NE have any available units?
12750 103rd Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12750 103rd Pl NE have?
Some of 12750 103rd Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12750 103rd Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
12750 103rd Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12750 103rd Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 12750 103rd Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 12750 103rd Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 12750 103rd Pl NE offers parking.
Does 12750 103rd Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12750 103rd Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12750 103rd Pl NE have a pool?
No, 12750 103rd Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 12750 103rd Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 12750 103rd Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12750 103rd Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12750 103rd Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12750 103rd Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12750 103rd Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
