Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

12720 NE 144th St., #D201

12720 NE 144th St · (425) 458-4263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12720 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12720 NE 144th St., #D201 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Perfect Kirkland Location! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.co/z3cpm
Alternatively, please fill out a Contact Form and we will reach out with scheduling instructions.

This 2bd, 2ba condo has everything you need. Quiet complex located within the Lake Washington School District is the perfect place to call your new home! Large 935sqft layout offers great living room w/ fireplace and a large dining room. Lots of windows allow for natural light throughout! Living room opens up to private patio with additional storage unit. Master bedroom presents a beautiful bay window and private Master Bathroom. New carpet and paint throughout. Easy access to shops, restaurants, freeways, and all the amenities on the Eastside! Sorry, no pets.

COMMUNITY NAME: Lexington Condominiums

YEAR BUILT: 1983

SCHOOLS
Elementary: John Muir | Middle/Jr High: Kamiakin | High: Juanita

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave |Washer | Dryer

PARKING
Secured Garage

HEATING
Electric

INCLUDED UTILITIES ARE LISTED BELOW
Water | Sewer | Trash

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1850 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY
Sorry, no pets.

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/

(RLNE5829186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12720 NE 144th St., #D201 have any available units?
12720 NE 144th St., #D201 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12720 NE 144th St., #D201 have?
Some of 12720 NE 144th St., #D201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12720 NE 144th St., #D201 currently offering any rent specials?
12720 NE 144th St., #D201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12720 NE 144th St., #D201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12720 NE 144th St., #D201 is pet friendly.
Does 12720 NE 144th St., #D201 offer parking?
Yes, 12720 NE 144th St., #D201 does offer parking.
Does 12720 NE 144th St., #D201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12720 NE 144th St., #D201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12720 NE 144th St., #D201 have a pool?
No, 12720 NE 144th St., #D201 does not have a pool.
Does 12720 NE 144th St., #D201 have accessible units?
No, 12720 NE 144th St., #D201 does not have accessible units.
Does 12720 NE 144th St., #D201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12720 NE 144th St., #D201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12720 NE 144th St., #D201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12720 NE 144th St., #D201 does not have units with air conditioning.
