12720 NE 144th St., #D201

Amenities
This 2bd, 2ba condo has everything you need. Quiet complex located within the Lake Washington School District is the perfect place to call your new home! Large 935sqft layout offers great living room w/ fireplace and a large dining room. Lots of windows allow for natural light throughout! Living room opens up to private patio with additional storage unit. Master bedroom presents a beautiful bay window and private Master Bathroom. New carpet and paint throughout. Easy access to shops, restaurants, freeways, and all the amenities on the Eastside! Sorry, no pets.
COMMUNITY NAME: Lexington Condominiums
YEAR BUILT: 1983
SCHOOLS
Elementary: John Muir | Middle/Jr High: Kamiakin | High: Juanita
APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave |Washer | Dryer
PARKING
Secured Garage
HEATING
Electric
INCLUDED UTILITIES ARE LISTED BELOW
Water | Sewer | Trash
LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval
STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1850 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.
PET POLICY
Sorry, no pets.
EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/
