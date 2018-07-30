12720 NE 144th St., #D201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Perfect Kirkland Location! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.co/z3cpm

Alternatively, please fill out a Contact Form and we will reach out with scheduling instructions.



This 2bd, 2ba condo has everything you need. Quiet complex located within the Lake Washington School District is the perfect place to call your new home! Large 935sqft layout offers great living room w/ fireplace and a large dining room. Lots of windows allow for natural light throughout! Living room opens up to private patio with additional storage unit. Master bedroom presents a beautiful bay window and private Master Bathroom. New carpet and paint throughout. Easy access to shops, restaurants, freeways, and all the amenities on the Eastside! Sorry, no pets.



COMMUNITY NAME: Lexington Condominiums



YEAR BUILT: 1983



SCHOOLS

Elementary: John Muir | Middle/Jr High: Kamiakin | High: Juanita



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave |Washer | Dryer



PARKING

Secured Garage



HEATING

Electric



INCLUDED UTILITIES ARE LISTED BELOW

Water | Sewer | Trash



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1850 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY

Sorry, no pets.



EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!

$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!

https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/



(RLNE5829186)