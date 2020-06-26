All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

12717 NE 116th St D

12717 Northeast 116th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12717 Northeast 116th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Rose Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Limited offer! Move in on or before July 15, 2019, and get $300 Onetime Move-in discount.

Book a showing now! See this charming 880-square-foot apartment on the peaceful North Rose Hill neighborhood in Kirkland, Washington!

This unfurnished unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1 covered carport (owner can add additional 1 if the renter needs it).

The bright and airy interior features hardwood flooring, recessed/suspended lightings, and large slider windows with blinds. A nice, toasty fireplace in the living room adds coziness to the house. The nice, galley-type kitchen consists of fine cabinetry with lots of storage. It also has smooth granite countertop with backsplash. Ready-to-use modern appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal help make preparing meals easy and convenient. The comfortable and bright bedrooms have wide slider windows that let in ample natural light to enter. The bedrooms also have a large mirror-fronted built-in closet. Its cozy and clean bathroom has a flush toilet, vanity, and a shower/tub combo completes its hygienic function.

The exterior has a deck and a patio, perfect for some much-needed R&R. There is also storage in the patio.

For climate control, the apartment has gas-operated heating. Included in the rent are the in-unit washer and dryer in the laundry room for laundry convenience.

Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord's responsible utilities: HOA fee, gas, water, sewage, and garbage.

The apartment is close to the park and public transportation hubs.

Nearby parks: 10805 124th Ave NE, Mark Twain Park, and Forbes Creek Park.

Nearby Schools:
Kirkland Junior High School - 1.61 miles, 9/10
Rose Hill Middle School - 2.41 miles, 8/10
Alexander Graham Bell Elementary School - 0.93 miles, 7/10
Robert Frost Elementary School - 1.56 miles, 6/10

(RLNE4965280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

