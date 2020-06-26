12717 NE 116th St D

Amenities

Limited offer! Move in on or before July 15, 2019, and get $300 Onetime Move-in discount.



Book a showing now! See this charming 880-square-foot apartment on the peaceful North Rose Hill neighborhood in Kirkland, Washington!



This unfurnished unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1 covered carport (owner can add additional 1 if the renter needs it).



The bright and airy interior features hardwood flooring, recessed/suspended lightings, and large slider windows with blinds. A nice, toasty fireplace in the living room adds coziness to the house. The nice, galley-type kitchen consists of fine cabinetry with lots of storage. It also has smooth granite countertop with backsplash. Ready-to-use modern appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal help make preparing meals easy and convenient. The comfortable and bright bedrooms have wide slider windows that let in ample natural light to enter. The bedrooms also have a large mirror-fronted built-in closet. Its cozy and clean bathroom has a flush toilet, vanity, and a shower/tub combo completes its hygienic function.



The exterior has a deck and a patio, perfect for some much-needed R&R. There is also storage in the patio.



For climate control, the apartment has gas-operated heating. Included in the rent are the in-unit washer and dryer in the laundry room for laundry convenience.



Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord's responsible utilities: HOA fee, gas, water, sewage, and garbage.



The apartment is close to the park and public transportation hubs.



Nearby parks: 10805 124th Ave NE, Mark Twain Park, and Forbes Creek Park.



Nearby Schools:

Kirkland Junior High School - 1.61 miles, 9/10

Rose Hill Middle School - 2.41 miles, 8/10

Alexander Graham Bell Elementary School - 0.93 miles, 7/10

Robert Frost Elementary School - 1.56 miles, 6/10



