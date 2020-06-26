All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:50 PM

12625 102nd Ave NE

12625 102nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12625 102nd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/12625-102nd-ave-ne?p=Company

Springbrook single family home in excellent location! New paint, new carpet, and stainless-steel appliances. Main floor master suite. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Convenient master on main floor plan. Light and bright East-facing home. Kitchen features stainless-steel appliances and cozy breakfast nook. Grand vaulted living room. 5-piece master bath with jetted tub. Spacious upper level loft. Low maintenance. Low HOA dues that includes front yard landscaping. Close to everything!

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12625 102nd Ave NE have any available units?
12625 102nd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12625 102nd Ave NE have?
Some of 12625 102nd Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12625 102nd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
12625 102nd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12625 102nd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12625 102nd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 12625 102nd Ave NE offer parking?
No, 12625 102nd Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 12625 102nd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12625 102nd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12625 102nd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 12625 102nd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 12625 102nd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 12625 102nd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12625 102nd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12625 102nd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12625 102nd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12625 102nd Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
