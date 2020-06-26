12625 102nd Ave NE

Amenities

Springbrook single family home in excellent location! New paint, new carpet, and stainless-steel appliances. Main floor master suite. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Convenient master on main floor plan. Light and bright East-facing home. Kitchen features stainless-steel appliances and cozy breakfast nook. Grand vaulted living room. 5-piece master bath with jetted tub. Spacious upper level loft. Low maintenance. Low HOA dues that includes front yard landscaping. Close to everything!



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



