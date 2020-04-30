All apartments in Kirkland
Kirkland, WA
12607 100th Lane North East
Last updated October 27 2019 at 5:34 PM

12607 100th Lane North East

12607 100th Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12607 100th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Completely renovated 2 bedrooms and 1.75 bath minutes away from I-405. Water, sewer, and garbage included. Beautiful home, newer kitchen cabinets, granite countertop, updated bathroom vanity, beautiful ceramic floor, and full carpet. Relaxing water feature can be seen from the patio and one of the bedroom! In addition, enjoy an evening stroll along the communityâs various water features. Community also has a swimming pool and clubroom. Rent: $1875.00/month, Deposit: $2100.00, Application Fee: $45.00 per adult applicant (all adult occupants will be screened for credit, criminal, and background check), Income Requirement: gross monthly income of three times the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12607 100th Lane North East have any available units?
12607 100th Lane North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12607 100th Lane North East have?
Some of 12607 100th Lane North East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12607 100th Lane North East currently offering any rent specials?
12607 100th Lane North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12607 100th Lane North East pet-friendly?
No, 12607 100th Lane North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 12607 100th Lane North East offer parking?
No, 12607 100th Lane North East does not offer parking.
Does 12607 100th Lane North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12607 100th Lane North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12607 100th Lane North East have a pool?
Yes, 12607 100th Lane North East has a pool.
Does 12607 100th Lane North East have accessible units?
No, 12607 100th Lane North East does not have accessible units.
Does 12607 100th Lane North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 12607 100th Lane North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12607 100th Lane North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 12607 100th Lane North East does not have units with air conditioning.
