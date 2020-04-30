12607 100th Lane North East

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Completely renovated 2 bedrooms and 1.75 bath minutes away from I-405. Water, sewer, and garbage included. Beautiful home, newer kitchen cabinets, granite countertop, updated bathroom vanity, beautiful ceramic floor, and full carpet. Relaxing water feature can be seen from the patio and one of the bedroom! In addition, enjoy an evening stroll along the communityâs various water features. Community also has a swimming pool and clubroom. Rent: $1875.00/month, Deposit: $2100.00, Application Fee: $45.00 per adult applicant (all adult occupants will be screened for credit, criminal, and background check), Income Requirement: gross monthly income of three times the rent.