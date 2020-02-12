12502 NE 140th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Kirkland Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b670ad9081



Updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home. Hardwood floors, no carpets! Updated baths, master with WIC and 1/2 bath. 2 more bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Lower level includes family room bedroom with fireplace, walk in closet and french doors. Full bath and laundry. One car garage with work shop area. Excellent location near Evergreen Hospital and new Village at Totem Lake Shopping Center. Northshore schools!



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.



(RLNE5000888)