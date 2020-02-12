All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

12502 NE 140th St

12502 Northeast 140th Street · (425) 686-9893
Location

12502 Northeast 140th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12502 NE 140th St · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Kirkland Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b670ad9081

Updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home. Hardwood floors, no carpets! Updated baths, master with WIC and 1/2 bath. 2 more bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Lower level includes family room bedroom with fireplace, walk in closet and french doors. Full bath and laundry. One car garage with work shop area. Excellent location near Evergreen Hospital and new Village at Totem Lake Shopping Center. Northshore schools!

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.

(RLNE5000888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12502 NE 140th St have any available units?
12502 NE 140th St has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12502 NE 140th St have?
Some of 12502 NE 140th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12502 NE 140th St currently offering any rent specials?
12502 NE 140th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12502 NE 140th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12502 NE 140th St is pet friendly.
Does 12502 NE 140th St offer parking?
Yes, 12502 NE 140th St does offer parking.
Does 12502 NE 140th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12502 NE 140th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12502 NE 140th St have a pool?
No, 12502 NE 140th St does not have a pool.
Does 12502 NE 140th St have accessible units?
No, 12502 NE 140th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12502 NE 140th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12502 NE 140th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12502 NE 140th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12502 NE 140th St does not have units with air conditioning.
