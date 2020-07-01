12012 93rd Avenue Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

From the trendy portico-style front porch through to the sunny back deck, every detail of this newly updated charming home is designed for style and comfort. Conveniently located in the heart of Kirkland's natural recreation and entertainment district, this gem is just waiting to welcome you home!



Easy living is enhanced by the open concept one-level floor plan, and modern updates ensure style and convenience. Plenty of large windows, French doors and a kitchen vaulted ceiling with skylight create living spaces awash in natural light, while recessed and overhead lighting provide year-round brightness.



The open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining! Stay front and center as you whip up amazing feasts in the well-appointed Chef’s Kitchen. Gather friends and family around the inviting gas fireplace for long evenings of cozy conversation. Spill out onto the entertainment-sized deck and back patio for great sunny day parties. Fire up a round of lawn games in the spacious back yard, or gather around the built-in play area. Yes, you can have it all!



As evening descends, retreat to your huge private master suite. Bright and spacious, this sanctuary space offers French door access to the deck (perfect for morning coffee!), a stunning 5-piece spa-style ensuite bath, and custom designed walk-in closet. The very roomy ensuite bath comes complete with dual vanity featuring vessel sinks, jetted soaking tub, and extra-large walk-in shower with multiple body spray shower heads. Treat yourself to a spa day without leaving the house!



A second additional bedroom/ensuite bath combo, a third private bathroom, and two additional bright bedrooms provide plenty of space for guests, family and work. A separate laundry/storage room rounds out the floor.



Located just a block from Juanita Beach Park, and easy walking distance to dining, shopping, and amenities. Easy access to I-405 for convenient commutes.



FEATURES:



• 4 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms in 1,630 sq ft of stylish suburban living

• Newly tiled and updated bathrooms w/ lots of natural light and plenty of overhead and vanity lighting

• Newly updated kitchen bathed in light

• Plenty of large windows, French doors, and kitchen skylight for great natural light throughout

• Generous recessed and overhead lighting for year-round brightness

• Gleaming bamboo, custom tile, and plush carpets throughout

• Open concept floor plan – perfect for entertaining!

• Bright, spacious Chef’s Kitchen w/ custom Canyon Creek cabinets

• Full-height white subway tile backsplash

• High-end stainless-steel appliances

• Professional Fulgor Milano Italian gas range, exhaust hood and dishwasher

• Convenient kitchen island with breakfast bar

• Separate dining area off kitchen

• Living room w/ gas fireplace, custom built-ins and French doors to sunny deck

• Huge Master suite w/ stunning spa-style ensuite bath, walk-in closet, and French doors to deck

• 5-piece Master ensuite w/ dual vanity, extra-large walk-in shower w/body spray shower heads, and jetted soaking tub

• 2nd additional bright bedroom w/ private ensuite bath

• 3rd end bedroom with immediate access to full hall bath

• 4th bedroom, ideal for an office

• Separate laundry/utility/storage room w/ full-sized washer and dryer

• Entertainment sized, partially covered deck and backyard patio

• Fully-fenced, secluded back yard

• Barked multi-function backyard play space w/ built-in bench surround

• Immaculate landscaping w/ mature plantings

• Year-round yard maintenance included

• 2-car garage w/ large driveway for additional off-street parking



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,450, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $5,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.