Kirkland, WA
12008 NE 68th Pl
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

12008 NE 68th Pl

12008 Northeast 68th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12008 Northeast 68th Place, Kirkland, WA 98033
Bridle Trails

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
12008 NE 68th Pl Available 06/08/19 Kirkland S. Rose Hill-Bridle Trails. Spacious and clean on culdesac, 2400 square feet. Large garage - Ideal location in Kirklands South Rose Hill neighborhood near Bridle Trails. Sitting at the very end of a low traffic street in a wooded setting and only 1/2 mile to the freeway, 4 miles to Microsoft. 2 miles to Downtown Kirkland. Top rated schools nearby.
* The home has a spacious feel with vaulted cedar lined ceilings.
* The Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a pantry, and a newer refrigerator with double drawers.
* The master bedroom has a large closet and a private bath with an updated tile shower.
* Downstairs is an extra large family room with a fireplace and a sliding glass door to the back yard.
* The laundry room has plenty of room with storage cabinets and a counter top for folding.
* Deep Garage giving room for two cars and still work shop or storage space.
* The back yard features a really nice children's play set.
No cats. Dog under 20 lbs considered (no fenced yard).
Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-90114 Windermere/ Gregory Property Management.

(RLNE2640136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12008 NE 68th Pl have any available units?
12008 NE 68th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12008 NE 68th Pl have?
Some of 12008 NE 68th Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12008 NE 68th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12008 NE 68th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12008 NE 68th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12008 NE 68th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12008 NE 68th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12008 NE 68th Pl offers parking.
Does 12008 NE 68th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12008 NE 68th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12008 NE 68th Pl have a pool?
No, 12008 NE 68th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12008 NE 68th Pl have accessible units?
No, 12008 NE 68th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12008 NE 68th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12008 NE 68th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12008 NE 68th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12008 NE 68th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
