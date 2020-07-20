Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12008 NE 68th Pl Available 06/08/19 Kirkland S. Rose Hill-Bridle Trails. Spacious and clean on culdesac, 2400 square feet. Large garage - Ideal location in Kirklands South Rose Hill neighborhood near Bridle Trails. Sitting at the very end of a low traffic street in a wooded setting and only 1/2 mile to the freeway, 4 miles to Microsoft. 2 miles to Downtown Kirkland. Top rated schools nearby.

* The home has a spacious feel with vaulted cedar lined ceilings.

* The Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a pantry, and a newer refrigerator with double drawers.

* The master bedroom has a large closet and a private bath with an updated tile shower.

* Downstairs is an extra large family room with a fireplace and a sliding glass door to the back yard.

* The laundry room has plenty of room with storage cabinets and a counter top for folding.

* Deep Garage giving room for two cars and still work shop or storage space.

* The back yard features a really nice children's play set.

No cats. Dog under 20 lbs considered (no fenced yard).

Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-90114 Windermere/ Gregory Property Management.



(RLNE2640136)